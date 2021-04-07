Fuze : Wins Comparably Award for Best Places to Work in Boston

Boston-based leader in cloud communications recognized by Comparably as a best place to work

Fuze, the leading cloud-based communications provider for the modern global enterprise, today announced it was recognized as a Best Place to Work in Boston by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding.

“I am proud to see Fuze recognized as a top place to work in Boston, especially during such an unprecedented year,” said Brian Day, CEO, Fuze. “Boston is a growing hub for innovation and we are thrilled to be a part of the city’s ever-evolving ecosystem of technology companies. We are focused on giving our employees in Boston, and around the world, the flexibility to design their work experience in terms of where and when they do their best work. I am really looking forward to what the next year will hold for Fuze as we move into a long term hybrid work model, with Boston as one of our key global collaboration and networking hubs.”

To qualify for this award, companies must meet a minimum threshold of anonymous employee public ratings on their company’s Comparably.com page within a 12-month period (March 2020 through March 2021). There are no fees or costs associated with participating, nor is nomination required, and winners are determined based on employee feedback.

“Our Best Places to Work award continues to highlight companies who are helping to drive positive culture change across organizations large and small,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “As a company that recognizes the importance of building a strong culture amidst a rapidly growing industry, Fuze is a great example of an organization that sets the bar high for cultural excellence, especially during challenging times.”

Fuze has implemented several best practices and new initiatives over the course of COVID-19 to support employees globally and boost workforce engagement, including:

Flexible schedules and hours: Employees are encouraged to develop flexible work schedules around personal commitments with their teams so that teams can continue to be their best at home and for work.

Employees are encouraged to develop flexible work schedules around personal commitments with their teams so that teams can continue to be their best at home and for work. Remote work stipend : The company provides a quarterly stipend to be used on any improvements to improve the daily work experience from hardware to furniture to child care and wellness improvements.

: The company provides a quarterly stipend to be used on any improvements to improve the daily work experience from hardware to furniture to child care and wellness improvements. Regular ask-me-anything sessions : Regular video meetings to encourage lines of open communication and transparency from the executive team and other Fuzers, and as an opportunity to get to know colleagues and provide updates on company news.

: Regular video meetings to encourage lines of open communication and transparency from the executive team and other Fuzers, and as an opportunity to get to know colleagues and provide updates on company news. Creative remote community get-togethers: Different virtual events such as wine tastings, yoga classes, financial wellness, cooking, and game nights to help boost employee morale and remain connected remotely.

Learn more about Fuze’s culture and careers here.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210407005719/en/