Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

G-24 advocates for strong international support to deal with the COVID-19 crisis

04/06/2021 | 11:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eric Williams Plaza, Independence Square

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad, Trinidad and Tobago

Postal Address: P.O. Box 1250 Telephone: 621-2288;235-2288;

Fax: 627-4696 Telex: 22532; 22386

E-MailAddress: info@central-bank.org

Website: www.central-bank.org

Developments Series

05 April 2021

Report on the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development Ministerial Meeting held on April 5, 2021

On April 5, 2021, the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24) held its 105th Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors virtually to discuss issues that are pertinent to the Group. The theme for discussion was "Toward Achieving a Better Post-COVID-19 Recovery". At the meeting, the G-24 Ministers advocated for the following:

I. A globally coordinated response to support the manufacture and equitable distribution of affordable vaccines to all countries. Collective concerns were shared about developing countries' access to vaccines, which thus far, has been limited by existing supply as the majority of vaccines have been purchased by advanced countries

  1. Greater access to financing for low- and middle-income countries, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) taking the center stage. Members were encouraged by the strong support from the international community for the issuance of new Special Drawing Rights (SDR) by the IMF, similar to what was done during the Global Financial Crisis. SDR is a potential claim against freely usable currencies of IMF members and a low-cost means of providing financing to countries.
  1. International support to help countries manage worsening debt vulnerabilities. It was discussed that many low- and middle-income countries are experiencing difficulties to service their debt due to the severe impact of the pandemic. Members expressed the strong need for deeper debt restructuring and grant funding.

IV. The IMF and the World Bank to continue strengthening their capacity building efforts, focused on domestic resource mobilization, debt management and public expenditure and investment management.

V. Greater access to climate finance and affordable technology to scale up sustainable infrastructure investments. These are likely to contribute to more inclusive growth, economic diversification and building resilience in countries that are vulnerable to climate-related disasters.

The Communique issued by the G-24 following the meeting is available at https://www.g24.org/communiques/

Background

The Group of 24

The G-24 refers to a group of developing member countries of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group (Bretton Woods Institutions, BWI). The G-24 was formed in 1971 and the Group's mandate is to coordinate the positions of emerging markets and developing countries (EMDCs) on international monetary and development finance issues in the deliberations and decisions of the BWI. Originally 24 countries, the G-24 now consists of 29 members from EMDCs across Africa, Asia (including the Middle East), Latin America and the Caribbean. The current Chairman of the G-24 is Abdolnaser Hemmati, Governor of the Central Bank of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Trinidad and Tobago's Engagement with the G-24

Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) is one of the founding members of the G-24, and until Haiti joined in April 2017, was the only Caribbean country represented at this forum. As such, T&T has been a voice for the Caribbean, highlighting pertinent issues affecting the region at the Ministerial meetings which are held during the IMF/World Bank Spring and Fall Meetings in April and October each year.

T&T's Governors and Advisors at the IMF and World Bank

The Honourable Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert, is the Governor for T&T at both the IMF and the World Bank. Central Bank Governor, Alvin Hilaire, is the Alternate Governor for the IMF. The Honourable Minister of Planning and Development, Camille Robinson-Regis, is the Alternate Governor for the World Bank. The Advisors at the IMF and the World Bank are Zahrah Mohammed, Ministry of Finance, and Kevin Smith, Central Bank of Trinidad, respectively.

2019 T&T Delegation for the IMF/WB Spring Meetings in April 2019. From left to right, Anthony Phillips-Spencer, Ambassador, Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Governor Alvin Hilaire, Z. Isis Lessey-Perreira, Embassy of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Colm Imbert, Minister of Finance, Zahrah Mohammed, Joel Jack, Tobago House of Assembly, Vernessa Teesdale, Ministry of Finance, Kevin Smith, Vishnu Dhanpaul, Ministry of Finance.

-END-

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago published this content on 06 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2021 15:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11:21ai2c Announces New Contact Center in San Antonio, Texas
BU
11:20aTHALES  : ALENIA SPACE OPENS NEW FABLAB AT CHARLEROI PLANT; Designed to stimulate innovation and drive sustainable growth in Belgium
AQ
11:20aLOCKHEED MARTIN  : German Space Agency Relies On ISPACE System From Lockheed Martin For Space Situation Assessment; iSpace offers tracking of space objects, processing of space events and the use of globally networked radar systems. iSpace supports the GSSAC space situation center from DLR and the Air Force
AQ
11:20aKIA  : announces March 2021 global sales
AQ
11:20aTOYOTA MOTOR  : Credit Corporation Celebrates First Year of Mazda Financial Services Private Label Business
AQ
11:20aLOCKHEED MARTIN  : Expands Quick, Affordable Launch Capability With ABL Block Buy; New tech will reach orbit faster with potentially dozens of launches this decade
AQ
11:20aTOYOTA MOTOR  : Europe invests in EODev to further expand zero emission hydrogen solutions
AQ
11:20aTOYOTA MOTOR  : North America Reports March 2021 U.S. Sales
AQ
11:20aNVIDIA  : Powered Systems Ready to Bask in Ice Lake
PU
11:20aJoint press release on the accreditation of the financial education course for teachers teaching the mandatory “Social education” subject to eighth graders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC. : Credit Suisse overhauls management as it takes $4.7 billion hit on Archegos
2Wall Street takes a breather, Treasury yields dip as eyes turn to Fed
3WINDS OF CHANGE: how Enel and Iberdrola powered up for the energy transition
4NETWORK INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PLC : NETWORK INTERNATIONAL : Payments giant Stripe expands to Middle East with..
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : SANTANDER : Upgraded to Buy by Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ