G-24 advocates for strong international support to deal with the COVID-19 crisis

05 April 2021

Report on the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development Ministerial Meeting held on April 5, 2021

On April 5, 2021, the Intergovernmental Group of Twenty-Four on International Monetary Affairs and Development (G-24) held its 105th Meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors virtually to discuss issues that are pertinent to the Group. The theme for discussion was "Toward Achieving a Better Post-COVID-19 Recovery". At the meeting, the G-24 Ministers advocated for the following:

I. A globally coordinated response to support the manufacture and equitable distribution of affordable vaccines to all countries. Collective concerns were shared about developing countries' access to vaccines, which thus far, has been limited by existing supply as the majority of vaccines have been purchased by advanced countries

Greater access to financing for low- and middle-income countries, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) taking the center stage. Members were encouraged by the strong support from the international community for the issuance of new Special Drawing Rights (SDR) by the IMF, similar to what was done during the Global Financial Crisis. SDR is a potential claim against freely usable currencies of IMF members and a low-cost means of providing financing to countries.

International support to help countries manage worsening debt vulnerabilities. It was discussed that many low- and middle-income countries are experiencing difficulties to service their debt due to the severe impact of the pandemic. Members expressed the strong need for deeper debt restructuring and grant funding.

IV. The IMF and the World Bank to continue strengthening their capacity building efforts, focused on domestic resource mobilization, debt management and public expenditure and investment management.

V. Greater access to climate finance and affordable technology to scale up sustainable infrastructure investments. These are likely to contribute to more inclusive growth, economic diversification and building resilience in countries that are vulnerable to climate-related disasters.

The Communique issued by the G-24 following the meeting is available at https://www.g24.org/communiques/