G-7 Nations Agree on New Rules for Taxing Global Companies -- Update

06/05/2021 | 01:20pm BST
By Paul Hannon, Richard Rubin and Sam Schechner

The Group of Seven leading rich countries agreed to back new rules for taxing businesses that operate internationally in a significant step toward a global agreement that would deliver the minimum rate sought by the Biden administration.

The agreement, reached by treasury chiefs during a meeting in London on Saturday, resolves long-running tensions between the U.S. and large European economies that have at times threatened to push the international tax system into chaos and spark a trans-Atlantic trade conflict.

Under the deal, G-7 members will back a global minimum tax rate on company profits and a new way of sharing the revenues from taxing the world's largest and most profitable companies.

The G-7, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the U.K. and the U.S., agreed that businesses should pay a minimum tax rate of at least 15%.

"The G-7 finance ministers have made a significant, unprecedented commitment today that provides tremendous momentum towards achieving a robust global minimum tax at a rate of at least 15%" said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

There are still significant details to be worked out, and the deal isn't sufficient to see the new rules applied globally. For that to happen, it would need support from the Group of 20 leading economies--which includes China and India, among other developing economies -- as well as the backing of the 135 countries that have been negotiating the new rules as part of what is known as the Inclusive Framework. G-20 treasury chiefs are due to meet in Venice on July 9-10.

"G-7 finance ministers have reached an historic agreement to reform the global tax system," said Rishi Sunak, the U.K.'s treasury chief.

The U.S., which already has a form of minimum tax on companies based in the country, wants to make that levy tougher and raise domestic tax rates to pay for the Biden administration's new programs. Doing so unilaterally would increase the cost of having a U.S. headquarters, but if other countries imposed similar taxes on their companies, the benefits of escaping the U.S. would shrink. To prod other countries toward a deal, the U.S. has proposed denying certain tax deductions to the U.S. operations of companies based in countries that don't impose minimum taxes.

The main aim of European countries has been to increase taxes on large digital businesses such as Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc., most of which are based in the U.S. To do that, an overhaul of the existing rules is needed, because they were designed for an age in which businesses had to have a large physical presence in a country -- such as a factory -- to be able to make profits there.

"Just because their business is online doesn't mean they should not pay taxes in the countries where they operate and from which their profit derives," the treasury chiefs of France, Germany, Italy and Spain said in a joint statement Friday. "Physical presence has been the historical basis of our taxation system. This basis has to evolve with our economies gradually shifting online."

Write to Paul Hannon at paul.hannon@wsj.com, Richard Rubin at richard.rubin@wsj.com and Sam Schechner at sam.schechner@wsj.com

