G&A Partners : Takes on First Minority Investment Partner, The Riverside Company, While Founder and CEO Tony Grijalva Retires

09/29/2020 | 08:11am EDT

G&A Partners, a leading national professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources outsourcing (HRO) provider, announced today that for the first time in its 25-year history, it will be entering into an investor relationship. The Riverside Company, a global private equity firm focused on the smaller end of the middle market, has made a minority investment in G&A Partners.

The move provides the capital necessary for G&A Partners to proceed with its expansion efforts as it continues to deliver world-class HR services and solutions to its current and prospective clients and partners.

“G&A provides an attractive value for its customers, allowing companies and their owners to focus on their core business by alleviating the burdens and complexities that surround employees and their HR needs,” said Riverside Principal Jay Reynolds. “We’re eager to invest in the team as well as help support the company’s plans for both organic and inorganic growth.”

The investment deal with Riverside follows the retirement of the company’s co-founder and CEO, Tony Grijalva, which is effective October 1, 2020.

Co-founder and President John W. Allen, Grijalva’s partner of more than 25 years, will become the company’s new CEO. Grijalva will remain on the company’s Board of Directors and will continue to serve as an advisor to the company.

“G&A Partners has earned a sterling reputation and has a bright future ahead,” Grijalva said. “It has been my honor and my privilege to work alongside John Allen and so many phenomenal, outstanding people. We are a family at G&A, and I think our culture shines through and is the reason for our success. The best is yet to come for G&A Partners.”

Grijalva and Allen met in 1983 while working for an independent audit, tax, and advisory firm in Houston.

“When Tony and I started this company in 1995, we never imagined we’d be where we are today,” Allen said. “Our vision for the future is to continue to grow—slowly increasing the pace of our acquisitions as the economy begins to rebound. Riverside is poised to help us accomplish this goal, and that’s a real game-changer for us. With Riverside’s investment in our business, we’ll be able to achieve our firm’s financial goals while we continue to direct our own destiny and exceed our clients’ and Riverside’s expectations.”

Riverside has invested in more than 250 platform and add-on companies in the business services sector since 1988 as part of its private equity and structured capital strategies.

“We are excited to partner with G&A, CEO John Allen, and the talented team of managers,” said Riverside Managing Partner George Cole. “During our partnership, we plan to expand offerings into other outsourced business services and extend G&A’s geographic footprint through both new office openings as well as acquisitions.”

About G&A Partners

G&A Partners, one of the nation’s leading professional employer organizations (PEO), has been helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses for more than 25 years. By delivering world-class services with trusted experts in HR administration, payroll, and benefits, clients now have the time and freedom they need to focus on what matters most—their employees, products and services, and their customers.

Headquartered in Houston, G&A Partners has offices throughout Texas, as well as in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota, Nevada, Utah, Wisconsin, and Latin America.

About The Riverside Company

The Riverside Company is a global private equity firm focused on investing in growing businesses valued at up to $400 million. Since its founding in 1988, Riverside has made more than 650 investments. The firm's international private equity and structured capital portfolios include more than 110 companies.


© Business Wire 2020
