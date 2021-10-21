Log in
G&P GmbH & Co. KG / Rechtsanwalt Alexander Elsmann: SolarWorld AG (WKN: A1YCN1 / WKN: A1YDDX) - Realisation of the Shares in Zinnwald Lithium PLC

10/21/2021 | 05:04am EDT
DGAP-News: G&P GmbH & Co.KG / Key word(s): Bond/Insolvency
G&P GmbH & Co. KG / Rechtsanwalt Alexander Elsmann: SolarWorld AG (WKN: A1YCN1 / WKN: A1YDDX) - Realisation of the Shares in Zinnwald Lithium PLC

21.10.2021 / 11:02
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich / Düsseldorf, 20th October 2021 - In the vote without a meeting from 9th to 13th September 2021, the bondholders of SolarWorld AG i.I resolved that the joint representatives should offer those bondholders who are either entitled to an allocation of Zinnwald shares with a value of at least EUR 100,000.00 or who are qualified investors within the meaning of Section 2 of the German Securities Prospectus Act (Wertpapierprospektgesetz) to acquire the Zinnwald shares attributable to them. Alternatively, they will receive - like the other creditors of the respective bond - the pro rata net proceeds attributable to them from the realisation of the Zinnwald Shares in cash.

The joint representatives request the bondholders to exercise their option, if any, to acquire Zinnwald shares within a period from 21st October 2021, 0:00 hours (CET) to 22nd November 2021, 18:00 hours (CET).

Bondholders will find further information in the notice published in the German Federal Gazette on 20 October 2021 and on the websites of the joint representatives www.onesquareadvisors.com/solarworld and www.rechtsanwalt-elsmann.de/solarworld/.

In case of queries, please contact One Square Advisory Services S.à.r.L., an affiliate of G&P GmbH & Co. KG (solarworld@onesquareadvisors.com), for the bond WKN A1YCN1 and Mr. Alexander Elsmann (info@rechtsanwalt-elsmann.de) for the bond WKN A1YDDX.

Contact
G&P GmbH & Co. KG
Theatinerstr. 36
80333 Munich

Lawyer Alexander Elsmann
Grafenberger Allee 120
40237 Düsseldorf


 

21.10.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1242525  21.10.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242525&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
