G&S Business Communications : Names Meredith Topalanchik MD of its New York Office

G&S Business Communications (G&S), an integrated public relations and communications agency that helps innovative companies change the world, announces the appointment of Meredith Topalanchik as Managing Director (MD) of the agency's New York City office effective June 1. Current New York MD Anne Green will assume the agency-wide role of Principal and Managing Director, Business Consulting.

Meredith Topalanchik, Managing Director, G&S NY (incoming)

Topalanchik will oversee the agency's 40+ person Midtown Manhattan office, where she will be responsible for its operations, growth and talent development. She has been a vital part of the agency's New York team for several years, managing and growing key G&S accounts, and is known for being a highly effective people leader and advocate. Topalanchik brings to the role a proven track record of success, a passion for people, strong client relationships, and operational excellence.

"I am excited to lead our team into the next chapter," said Topalanchik. "I have a great foundation to build upon and I am ready to help us navigate the next phase of our new normal, which has so much growth and opportunity ahead for G&S. I am grateful to work with such an amazing, committed and inspirational team."

Topalanchik partnered closely with Green over the years she served as MD of New York and was charged with managing staff capacity and allocations for the New York team. The past year has allowed both Topalanchik and Green the opportunity to take on additional leadership responsibilities to further the development of their team.

"Meredith and I have worked closely together for more than 15 years, and there is no doubt that she is the right person to assume leadership for this office," said Anne Green, Principal and MD, Business Consulting. "Her passion for people and talent in the area of operations and agency management is evident. I'm so pleased to watch her take this natural next step in her growth as a leader. And I know this move will position the New York office and our agency as a whole for growth and success."

Green, an agency principal, will assume the title of Principal and MD, Business Consulting, with a focus on four areas: strategic engagements with senior-level client contacts, including high-level consulting and training; strategic support of growth in financial and professional services and healthcare; industry engagement and visibility; and a continued focus on helping lead the agency's DE&I efforts.

"This is a great win / win for the agency and our clients," said Luke Lambert, president and CEO. "Meredith brings a clear set of proven strengths and experience to the NY MD role. This, coupled with her strong relationships with staff, will be vital as we enter our hybrid return-to-office model. Anne can now focus even more on maximizing the potential of her unique skills and talents in the areas of high-level client engagement, business growth, and external thought leadership."

Topalanchik brings over 20 years of experience to this new role, with a focus on business-to-business, corporate and consumer product communications, working with clients such as Coldwell Banker Real Estate, Realogy, Jack Daniel's, Ferguson Showrooms, Association of National Advertisers and Petfinder.com. She is also a member of the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA) and served as a member and Secretary of the Alumni Society Board of Directors for the Donald P. Bellisario College of Communications at Penn State, where she also received her B.A. in advertising / public relations.

