Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

G-SOL ®, New Sanitizing Coating Material to Various Industrial Applications in the Post-COVID-19 Era

04/02/2021 | 08:23pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

G-SOL Corporation Co., Ltd. which had developed the technology of G-SOL®, is an eco-friendly new bio-material company that strives to improve and contribute to humanity’s health and the earth’s environment. G-SOL Corporation specializes in developing innovative technologies for enhancing hygiene and prevention of epidemics in the post-COVID-19 era.

How Prevention of Epidemics will Change in the Post-COVID-19 Era?

The world will always be surrounded by harmful viruses like COVID-19. There will be different mutated strains found for the new virus strain and they will create the endemic disease pattern. Because G-SOL®’s killing mechanism of the virus is destroying the cell of the virus, G-SOL® can kill new viruses as well as mutated strains and prevent secondary infection of the viruses. Thus, G-SOL® is the most effective way to prevent infection of the viruses. For the preparation of the post-COVID-19 era, incorporating G-SOL® products into basic personal hygiene habits will enhance your overall health.

Innovative Long-Term Surface Sanitizing Efficacy

G-SOL® particle’s excellent adhesion to surfaces is very unique. It allows G-SOL® to keep its virucidal and bactericidal efficacy (99.9%) for a very long time. Ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, etc. are highly volatile substances that cannot provide enough protection for secondary infection of the virus. However, G-SOL®’s long-term sanitizing efficacy can block possible future infection pathways of viruses to improve the prevention of secondary infection.

Various Industrial Applications

G-SOL® is an innovative sanitizing coating material (particles) that allows G-SOL® to be eco-friendly (No-Alcohol, No-Chlorine) and strongly adhesive to various surfaces. Applications in various industries as follows:

- Quarantine Products: Sprays, Dispensers, Protective Clothes, Masks

- Medical Wears: Gowns (Doctor, Nurse and Hospital Staffs), Patient Clothes

- Hygiene Products: Diapers, Women's Pads, Silver Pads

- Household Goods: Laundry Detergent, Fabric Softeners, Cleaning Products

- Bedclothes, Carpets, Curtains, Rugs

- Underwear, Socks

- Air Purifier Filters, Air Conditioner Filters, Car Filters, and etc.

G-SOL® has launched the ‘Super Grip’, the leading brand of 3M gloves.

These various possible applications of G-SOL® to different industries will not only make the biggest impacts on the post-COVID-19 economy, but also make the biggest contributions to keep our lives healthier and safer.

G-SOL® is an approved disinfectant by the U.S. FDA (Reg. No. 3007914014) and the Department of the Environment of South Korea Government (Reg. No. GB20-21-0065). G-SOL® is registered as an OTC Drug (NDC No. 81042-010-01) with U.S. FDA as of 2020.

​About G-SOL Corporation Co., Ltd.

G-SOL Corporation Co., Ltd., is a developer of innovative technologies for enhancing hygiene and prevention of epidemics in the post-COVID-19 era.

After its establishment in 2013, G-SOL Corporation Co., Ltd. has had an average annual growth rate of 67% over the past 7 years. G-SOL Corporation Co., GP&E Co., GP&E America Inc., and enTree L&H Co. are run by the same corporation.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:00aRoyal Farms Aims to Hire 4,500 New Employees Companywide
GL
12:49aTaiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash
RE
12:28a15th OPEC+ Ministerial Meeting Concludes
PU
12:15aThe Housing Market Is Crazier Than It's Been Since 2006
DJ
04/02AIRBNB  : Protecting the Right to Vote
PU
04/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Qell Acquisition Corp. - QELL
PR
04/02Australian fashion designer Carla Zampatti dies at 78
RE
04/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of BowX Acquisition Corp. - BOWX
PR
04/02SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. - MLND
PR
04/02WRAPUP 1-Myanmar's junta cracks down on online critics, death toll edges up to 550
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : POWER PLAY: India wields oil 'weapon' to cut dependence on Saudi
2Half of UK firms expect long-term post-Brexit disruption - survey
3AIR CANADA : AIR CANADA : scraps Transat deal on EU headwinds, other bidder returns
4Royal Farms Aims to Hire 4,500 New Employees Companywide
5Taiwan prosecutors seek arrest warrant for suspect in deadly train crash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ