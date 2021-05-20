�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE
May 20, 2021
G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 1.0) - Second Tranche of Open Market Purchase of
Government of India Securities held on May 20, 2021: Cut-Offs
|
Security
|
6.18% GS
|
7.59% GS
|
6.79% GS
|
7.17%
|
5.85% GS
|
7.95% GS
|
6.22% GS
|
2024
|
2026
|
2027
|
GS 2028
|
2030
|
2032
|
2035
|
|
Total amount
|
|
|
Aggregate amount of ₹35,000 crore
|
|
|
notified ( in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(no security-wise notified amount)
|
|
|
crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(face value)
|
2,980
|
6,593
|
5,143
|
6,697
|
8,345
|
NIL
|
5,242
|
accepted by RBI
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(₹ in crore)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cut off yield (%)
|
5.0145
|
5.7022
|
6.0140
|
6.1906
|
5.9526
|
N.A
|
6.5827
|
Cut off price (₹)
|
103.65
|
107.59
|
103.85
|
105.25
|
99.26
|
N.A
|
96.73
Detailed results will be issued shortly.
|
Press Release: 2021-2022/237
|
Ajit Prasad
|
Director
