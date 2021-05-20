Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 1.0) – Second Tranche of Open Market Purchase of Government of India Securities held on May 20, 2021: Cut-Offs

05/20/2021 | 05:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़वर्ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

May 20, 2021

G-sec Acquisition Programme (G-SAP 1.0) - Second Tranche of Open Market Purchase of

Government of India Securities held on May 20, 2021: Cut-Offs

Security

6.18% GS

7.59% GS

6.79% GS

7.17%

5.85% GS

7.95% GS

6.22% GS

2024

2026

2027

GS 2028

2030

2032

2035

Total amount

Aggregate amount of ₹35,000 crore

notified ( in

(no security-wise notified amount)

crore)

Total amount

(face value)

2,980

6,593

5,143

6,697

8,345

NIL

5,242

accepted by RBI

(₹ in crore)

Cut off yield (%)

5.0145

5.7022

6.0140

6.1906

5.9526

N.A

6.5827

Cut off price (₹)

103.65

107.59

103.85

105.25

99.26

N.A

96.73

Detailed results will be issued shortly.

Press Release: 2021-2022/237

Ajit Prasad

Director

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 09:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:57aShell to Sell Stake in Offshore Philippines Gas Field for Up to $460 Million
DJ
05:57aAt Least 26 Dead After Cyclone Tauktae Sinks Barge Off Mumbai
DJ
05:56aGold slips as Fed hints at possible 'taper' talks
RE
05:55aBEARINGPOINT CLIENT SUCCESS STORY : Rethinking labor in prison to improve rehabilitation and minimize recidivism
BU
05:54aJD COM  : Internationalization of JD 618 on Display at Kickoff Conference
PU
05:54aMEARS  : Annual Report and Accounts 2020
PU
05:54aNAVAMEDIC  : Obesity patient support program launched in Norway
AQ
05:54aDGAP-DD  : PIERER Mobility AG english
DJ
05:52aADOMANI  : Envirotech Vehicles Enters into Factory Authorized Representative Agreement with Zero Nox, Inc.
PU
05:52aTOKIO MARINE  : Supplemental Material for FY2020 (Business results for the year ended March 31, 2021)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks tick higher despite tapering talk; cryptos bounce after beating
2Bitcoin struggles for footing on worries over China, leverage
3BAYER AG : BAYER : Judge suggests warning label as part of $2 billion plan to limit Roundup claims
4NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : NORDIC SEMICONDUCTOR : has 'no knowledge' of any STMicro interest
5OBSEVA SA : ObsEva Announces Final Results from the Phase 3 PRIMROSE Program of Yselty® (linzagolix) for the T..

HOT NEWS