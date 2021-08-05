Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

G2 Bio Mourns the Passing of Chairman and Co-Founder Tachi Yamada, M.D.

08/05/2021 | 02:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G2 Bio Companies (G2 Bio Management Company, Inc., and affiliates) announce with great sadness the passing of co-founder and Chairman, Tadataka (Tachi) Yamada, M.D., who passed away suddenly on August 4, 2021 at the age of 76.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tachi, who co-founded G2 Bio with me and was my good friend. Together we formed the company with a shared vision to address the unmet needs of patients with the most advanced genetic-based therapies, and it’s now more than ever my goal to carry this vision forward in his honor. On behalf of G2 Bio and the whole team at the Gene Therapy Program, we extend our deepest sympathies to Tachi’s family and friends during this difficult time. He will be sorely missed by all,” said James Wilson, M.D., Ph.D., Rose H. Weiss professor and director, Orphan Disease Center; professor in Departments of Medicine and Pediatrics, Perelman School of Medicine; and director of the Gene Therapy Program (GTP) at the University of Pennsylvania.

Prior to his passing, Dr. Yamada was a Venture Partner at Frazier Healthcare Partners since 2015, where he focused on both creating companies and providing strategic guidance to existing portfolio companies. Dr. Yamada founded numerous start-up companies, including Phathom Pharmaceuticals and Passage Bio, and served as Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Takeda Pharmaceuticals and as Chairman of Research and Development at GlaxoSmithKline.

About the G2 Bio Companies
The G2 Bio Companies were founded in 2021 to fund and develop potential next-generation gene therapy candidates from the University of Pennsylvania Gene Therapy Program. The companies are based in Philadelphia, PA.

For further information, please contact:

Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com
212-362-1200

Financial disclosure: The University of Pennsylvania and Dr. Wilson hold equity interests in the G2 Bio Companies and will be entitled to receive licensing revenues based on successful technology development and commercialization.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:46pLINKFIRE A/S :
AQ
02:46pAMAZON COM : launches plans to reduce waste after investigation
AQ
02:46pPROSIEBENSAT.1 : DZ Bank maintains a Buy rating
MD
02:46pHash Space Acquisition Corp. Files for $40 Million IPO
DJ
02:45pGLOBE LIFE : Management's Discussion & Analysis
AQ
02:45pEURO RESSOURCES S A : reports earnings for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021
GL
02:44pARCH CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:44pCHINA REVIEW STUDIO : Presents Academy Award-Winning Director Malcolm Clarke's New Docuseries A Long Cherished Dream with A Hollywood-style Narrative
BU
02:43pJOHNSON & JOHNSON : WVa lawsuit against opioid makers set for April 2022 trial
AQ
02:43pORMAT TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BEIERSDORF AG : WRAPUP 2-Germany Inc offers brighter outlook as recovery gathers pace
2Wall Street pushes stocks, oil higher on promising data
3ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, Domino's Pizza, Eli Lilly, Experian, Walmart...
4BAYER AG : BAYER AG : Buy rating from Bernstein
5Biden to aim for 50% EVs by 2030 with industry support

HOT NEWS