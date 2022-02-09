G2 Names UJET a 2022 Best Software Awards Winner

Disruptive Contact Center Player Recognized Once More on the Highest Satisfaction Products List

UJET, Inc., the world’s first and only CCaaS 3.0 cloud contact center provider, today announced it has been named a winner of G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards, based on hundreds of positive customer reviews.

“Legacy contact center technology providers with outdated solutions are a thing of the past. UJET is ushering in the next generation of smartphone-era tools for a customer experience like never before,” said Baker Johnson, Chief Marketing Officer, UJET. “Our placement on G2’s Highest Satisfaction Products list shows our commitment to driving real impact for our customers. We appreciate G2’s honor, and we thank our customers for their invaluable feedback as we work to deliver the best products possible for the modern-day contact center.”

UJET’s top customer reviews in 2021 include:

"UJET is the most reliable and easy to use calling platform that I have used." - User in Telecommunications

"The best Integrated system ever. UJET has been a powerful tool as it integrates all our needs and excels at performing integrated tasks with our clients. We can rely on the chat, phone, and time track of every interaction.” - Customer service rep user

“Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they’ve earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2.

UJET has been named to G2’s Best Software lists for two consecutive years due to its continued focus on delivering a one-of-a-kind enterprise brand experience across sales, marketing and support. In January, UJET was also recognized by G2 as #1 in Contact Center User Satisfaction for the 7th consecutive quarter in the 2022 Winter Grid Report.

The G2 satisfaction rating is based on:

Customer satisfaction with end user-focused product attributes based on user reviews.

Popularity and statistical significance based on the number of reviews received by G2.

Quality of reviews received (reviews that are more thoroughly completed will be weighted more heavily).

Age of reviews (more-recent reviews provide relevant and up-to-date information that is reflective of the current state of a product or services provider).

Customers' satisfaction with administration-specific product or provider attributes based on user reviews.

To learn more about UJET’s industry leading customer service software, visit ujet.cx.

About UJET:

UJET is the world’s first and only cloud contact center platform for smartphone era CX. By modernizing digital and in-app experiences, UJET unifies the enterprise brand experience across sales, marketing, and support, eliminating the frustration of channel switching between voice, digital, and self-service for consumers. Offering unsurpassed resiliency and the flexibility to deploy across leading public cloud infrastructures, UJET powers the world’s largest elastic CCaaS tenant at up to 22,000 agents globally and is trusted by innovative, customer-centric enterprises like Instacart, Turo, Wag!, and Atom Tickets to intelligently orchestrate predictive, contextual, conversational customer experiences.

Learn more at www.ujet.cx and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

