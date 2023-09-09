G20 DELEGATES HAVE REACHED A COMPROMISE ON THE LANGUAGE OF RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE - SOURCE
Today at 02:48 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|96.7500 RUB
|-1.76%
|+0.34%
|-
|2359.02 PTS
|-1.02%
|+1.16%
|-
It is for China to explain Xi's absence from G20 summit, US official says
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Only China can explain the reason for the absence of President Xi Jinping from the annual G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, a U.S. official said on Saturday.