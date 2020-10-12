Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting – Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/12/2020 | 08:05am EDT

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors will meet virtually on October 14, 2020 under the Saudi G20 Presidency

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, October 12, 2020

G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) will meet under the Saudi G20 Presidency on Wednesday 14 October 2020, to discuss the global economic development and outlook the downside risks and the possible policy responses to safeguard against it and support a swift and sustained global economic recovery. FMCBGs will also discuss updates to the G20 Action Plan - Supporting the Global Economy through the COVID-19 Pandemic (the G20 Action Plan) in addition to the progress made on the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative and its proposed extension into 2021.

The meeting will be co-chaired by Mr. Mohammed Aljadaan, Saudi Minister of Finance, and Dr. Ahmed Alkholifey, Governor of the Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority.

On 15 April 2020, FMCBGs endorsed the G20 Action Plan which sets out the key principles guiding the G20 response, and commitments to specific actions to drive forward international economic cooperation to navigate the crisis while paving the way for a robust, sustained and inclusive global economic recovery. Recognizing that members are in different stages of responding to the crisis and that the global economic outlook continues to evolve, FMCBGs will discuss updates to the G20 Action Plan to ensure that the G20 promptly respond to the evolving health and economic situation and take steps to support the return to strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.

The G20 Action Plan aims also to strengthen international financial assistance to countries in need. FMCBGs will assess progress made on the G20 Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) that can provide over USD 14 billion in relief from bilateral creditors to DSSI-eligible countries, enabling them to redirect resources to fight the pandemic. They will explore a potential extension of DSSI in 2021 to further support countries in need.

FMCBGs will also discuss G20 financial-sector issues under the 2020 priority of "Framing Supervisory and Regulatory Issues for the Digital Era". Furthermore, in the spirit of advancing work towards a globally fair, sustainable, and modern international tax system, FMCBGs will discuss progress made by the G20/OECD Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) in addressing the tax challenges arising from the digitalization of the economy and the way forward.

Traditionally, the October G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting is held in Washington D.C. on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Group Annual Meetings. Given the circumstances, G20 meetings are currently held virtually.

For further information about the G20 including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, visit www.g20.org

Media Enquiries:

G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa

+966 11 829 6129

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 12:04:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
08:17aTWILIO : buys Segment for $3.2B as demand for cloud tech booms
AQ
08:16aACUITY BRANDS : Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV Disinfection Product Portfolio
AQ
08:16aSONOCO PRODUCTS : to Divest Europe Contract Packaging Business to Prairie Industries Holdings backed by The Halifax Group
AQ
08:16aVARIAN : Receives Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) and Prepares for First Ever Clinical Trial of FLASH Therapy
PR
08:16aAcuity Brands Announces Agreements with Violet Defense and PURO Lighting; Continues to Expand UV Disinfection Product Portfolio
GL
08:16aSonoco to Divest Europe Contract Packaging Business to Prairie Industries Holdings backed by The Halifax Group
GL
08:16aGlobal Recycled Plastics Market | Use of Reusable Plastics in Various Applications to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
08:15aAAFA Reiterates Importance of CBTPA as President Extends Program to 2030
PU
08:14aChinese state firms to work with private capital to boost competitiveness
RE
08:14aNAVIENT : Agreement between Navient and Members of American Federation of Teachers to enhance borrower education on Public Service Loan Forgiveness receives final approval
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : Global stocks boosted by stimulus hopes and China's post-holiday surge
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron CEO Bruno Cathomen to step down in mid-2021
3EURONEXT N.V. : EURONEXT : Jefferies remains its Buy rating
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER AG : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
5ASML HOLDING N.V. : ASML : JP Morgan remains its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group