G20 Finance Track Deputies engaged in the G20 Communiqué drafting

04/02/2021 | 06:18am EDT
High-ranking officials from the G20 Finance track membership, together with representatives from guest countries and international organisations, gather on 1-2 April 2021 for the second G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies virtual meeting.

This meeting is entirely dedicated to the negotiations of the G20 Finance Track's Communiqué, ahead of next week G20 Finance Ministers and Central Banks Governors (FMCBG) second meeting, under the Italian G20 Presidency. The Communiqué is composed of a set of commitments undertaken by G20 FMCBGs.

G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies engage in an intense drafting session designed to add the final touches to the text of the Communiqué, which will be then submitted for adoption by the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors. The approved version of the Communiqué will be made available to the public at the end of the G20 Finance Track ministerial meeting on Wednesday 7 April.

While at the first G20 FMCBG meeting in February 2021 Ministers and Governors assessed the health and economic conditions and committed to scaling up international coordination to tackle global challenges, in this second round of official meetings, G20 Members will continue their discussions on how to steer the global policy response to the COVID-19 induced crisis, especially with regard to health-related initiatives. The G20 work progressed with further initiatives designed to support the most vulnerable economies, advancements on the international taxation agenda and measures to drive the transition towards more sustainable economies. The Communiqué will also include the endorsement of an update of the G20 Action Plan.

The result of the second G20 Finance Track Deputies meeting will feed into the April 7 FMCBG meeting. The main outcomes will be presented by the Italian Minister of Economy and Finance, Daniele Franco, and the Governor of the Bank of Italy, Ignazio Visco, in a virtual press conference on Wednesday 7 April at 16.00 Central European Summer Time (CEST). Journalists interested in joining the press conference will find media accreditation procedures and related information in this Media Handbook.

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 10:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
