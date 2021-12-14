Log in
G20 GDP Growth - Third quarter of 2021, OECD

12/14/2021 | 06:18am EST
G20 GDP growth accelerates in the third quarter of 2021 Download the entire news release (PDF 120KB)

14 Dec 2021 - Gross domestic product (GDP) of the G20 area grew by 1.7% between the second and the third quarter of 2021, up from a moderate quarter-on-quarter growth rate of 0.4% in the second quarter, according to provisional estimates. This is in contrast with the slowing trend recorded in the OECDarea over the same period (from 1.7% in Q2 to 1.1% in Q3).

The relatively strong growth of the G20 area in the third quarter of 2021 reflects a rebound in India, where GDP rose by 12.7% in Q3, after a contraction of 11.6% in Q2, mainly driven by fixed investment and private consumption. GDP also rose markedly in SaudiArabia (by 5.8% in Q3, from 1.1% in Q2), exceeding its pre-pandemic level for the first time, and in Turkey (by 2.7%, from 1.5%). Growth recovered more than previously estimated in Canada (by 1.3%, from minus 0.8%),1 and there was a robust contribution from some European countries including France and Italy.

However, several other G20 countries recorded a deceleration or a contraction in GDP growth. In China, quarter-on-quarter GDP growth slowed to just 0.2%, from 1.2%, and in Korea to 0.3%, from 0.8%, in the third quarter of 2021. Growth slipped into negative territory in Australia (minus 1.9%), South Africa (minus 1.5%), Japan (minus 0.9%), Indonesia (minus 0.6%) and Mexico (minus 0.4%), and it continued to contract in Brazil (minus 0.1%, after minus 0.4%). These contractions reflected mainly negative contributions from private consumption in Australia, Indonesia and SouthAfrica, and from exports in Brazil and SouthAfrica.

Indeed, while GDP for the G20area as a whole exceeded its pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021, half of the G20 economies, including all G7 economies except the UnitedStates, remain below pre-pandemic levels (see second chart).

OECD Chart: Quarterly GDP, Total, Percentage change, previous period, Q1 2020 or latest available

Source: OECD Quarterly National Accounts Database

‌‌‌

1. In the OECD GDP growth release issued on 18 November 2021, Canada's GDP growth was estimated at 0.5% in Q3 2021 (now revised to 1.3%). GDP growth in the OECD area in Q3 2021 was estimated at 0.9% (now revised to 1.1%).

  • Next publication date with Q2 2021 data: 15 March 2022
  • Contacts: For further information, journalists are invited to contact the OECD's Media Relations Division on (33) 1 45 24 97 00 or news.contact@oecd.org; others should contact the Statistics Directorate on stat.contact@oecd.org.
  • Link to previous news releases
  • More information on quarterly national accounts at www.oecd.org/std/qna

@OECD_STAT

Disclaimer

OECD - Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
