The G20 Multistakeholder Forum on Consumers' Awareness, Protection and Blockchain for Traceability in the Digital Economy was held on the 6th of May.

May 6th, 2021

The meeting, organised by the Italian Ministry of Economic Development in the context of the G20 priorities for the Digital Economy identified by the Italian Presidency, was aimed at highlighting the risks and challenges that may arise for consumers from the growing use of online transactions, but also the potential that technology can bring to transparency and consumer awareness.

The virtual meeting was attended by representatives of the G20 countries, international organizations, experts, consumer representatives, businesses and representatives of the civil society. The activities were organised around a plenary session and thematic sessions dedicated to:

the relevance, and necessity, of increased international cooperation in consumer protection policies regarding digital transactions;

the exchange of national experiences between governments, with suggestions from representatives of civil society, regarding consumer awareness and training (especially with regard to vulnerable groups) as fundamental tools to guide consumption choices and enhance knowledge of their rights and available legal remedies;

the opportunities that new technologies - such as blockchain - applied along production chains and consumer goods can provide to businesses (especially SMEs), in addition to strengthening consumer confidence and product traceability (origin, composition, quality, safety);

the degree of effectiveness of reporting obligations (on-line disclosures) in bringing benefits to consumers, as highlighted by behavioral studies, and possible means of improve the use of existing tools.