  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
G20, PM Draghi to hold closing press conference tomorrow

10/30/2021 | 12:37pm EDT
October 30th, 2021

Media accreditation
On Sunday 31 October, after the G20 Rome working sessions have come to a close, President of the Council of Ministers Mario Draghi will be holding the traditional closing press conference at the summit, taking place in the Convention Centre 'La Nuvola'.

Any journalists, photographers and camera operators wishing to attend are kindly requested to apply by 21.00 this evening, 30 October, by sending an e-mail to poolg20italy@governo.it or by directly visiting the press desk at the Media Centre (Palazzo dei Congressi in the 'Eur' district).

For security reasons and to ensure compliance with COVID-19 regulations, please be advised that accreditation is only open to journalists and operators who are already accredited for the G20 Rome Summit.

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 30 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2021 16:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
