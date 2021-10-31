Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 PRESIDENT DRAGHI SAYS G20 AGREEMENT IS A SUCCESS

10/31/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

G20 PRESIDENT DRAGHI SAYS G20 AGREEMENT IS A SUCCESS


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:04pAnalysis-China's property woes put prestige global projects in play
RE
12:58pG20 president draghi says expects massive contribution from private sector to help fight climate change at cop26, up to $140 trln
RE
12:57pBiden calls on world leaders to help address global supply-chain woes
RE
12:52pG20 president draghi says the cop26 will build on a pretty solid foundation, we have moved the goalposts
RE
12:50pG20 president draghi says before this g20 people were talking about reaching net zero emissions around the end of the century
RE
12:50pG20 leaders offer little new on climate, UN chief's hopes 'unfulfilled'
RE
12:49pG20 president draghi says if we fix the logistics then we have to build factories and transfer know-how to the countries that need vaccines
RE
12:47pG20 president draghi says the problem of getting vaccines to poor countries is logistics
RE
12:41pRome- uk pm johnson says he had a wide-ranging and frank discussion with macron
RE
12:38pRome- uk pm johnson says he was puzzled to read a letter from the french asking for britain to be punished for leaving the eu
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3Saudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5EU and U.S. end clash over steel and aluminium, take aim at China's 'di..

HOT NEWS