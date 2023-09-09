G20 SUMMIT INDIA - UK PM SUNAK: LEADERS' DECLARATION IS A GOOD, STRONG OUTCOME, RUSSIA IS COMPLETELY ISOLATED
Today at 09:24 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|96.7500 RUB
|-1.76%
|+0.34%
|-
|2359.02 PTS
|-1.02%
|+1.16%
|-
US furniture retailer RH shares tumble as slowing sales prompt dour revenue forecast
Yesterday at 02:35 pm
All our articles
Barclays plans hundreds of job cuts in trading, investment bank units - Bloomberg News
Yesterday at 01:34 pm
Chevron evacuates contract crew from Australia LNG project as strikes begin - unions
Today at 08:29 am