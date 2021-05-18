G20 Sustainable Finance Roundtable

On 17-18 May 2021, members of the G20 Sustainable Finance Working Group met virtually with distinguished representatives from the private sector to discuss solutions to accelerate the mobilization of public and private capital towards the achievement of the Paris Agreement's and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)'s commitments.

The ideas emerged from this debate will feed the SFWG's longer term agenda and will be put forward in the coming months. Debate on the global green agenda will continue at the next meeting of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (9-10 July) and at the Venice International Conference on Climate on 11 July 2021.