G20 - TURKEY PRESIDENT ERDOGAN HELD TALKS WITH JAPAN PM KISHIDA ON REVIVING BLACK SEA GRAIN DEAL - SOURCES
Today at 03:45 am
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|26.8200 TRY
|-0.05%
|+0.78%
|-
|2359.02 PTS
|-1.02%
|+1.16%
|-
US furniture retailer RH shares tumble as slowing sales prompt dour revenue forecast
Yesterday at 02:35 pm
All our articles
Barclays plans hundreds of job cuts in trading, investment bank units - Bloomberg News
Yesterday at 01:34 pm
It is for China to explain Xi's absence from G20 summit, US official says
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Only China can explain the reason for the absence of President Xi Jinping from the annual G20 summit in New Delhi this weekend, a U.S. official said on Saturday.
Indonesia's Pertamina Geothermal in talks to buy KS Orka unit for up to $1 bln - sources
Today at 04:32 am