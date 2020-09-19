G20 Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting - Press Release

G20 Trade and Investment Ministers Meet to Support Global Economic Recovery

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2020

G20 Trade and Investment Ministers will hold a meeting under the Saudi G20 Presidency on September 22, 2020, to strengthen trade and investment policy cooperation towards an inclusive and sustainable economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministers will discuss progress made on the "G20 Actions to Support World Trade and Investment in Response To COVID-19" agreed upon on May 14, 2020. They will also discuss ways to support the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization, to encourage greater international competitiveness of Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs), to foster economic diversification and to strengthen international investment.

Dr. Majid Al Qasabi, the Saudi Minister of Commerce, and Eng. Khaled Al Faleh, the Saudi Minister of Investment, will hold a press conference after the ministerial meeting to present its outcomes.

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, can be found at www.g20.org

