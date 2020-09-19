Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

G20 Trade and Investment Ministers Meeting - Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/19/2020 | 06:25am EDT

G20 Trade and Investment Ministers Meet to Support Global Economic Recovery

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, September 19, 2020

G20 Trade and Investment Ministers will hold a meeting under the Saudi G20 Presidency on September 22, 2020, to strengthen trade and investment policy cooperation towards an inclusive and sustainable economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministers will discuss progress made on the "G20 Actions to Support World Trade and Investment in Response To COVID-19" agreed upon on May 14, 2020. They will also discuss ways to support the necessary reform of the World Trade Organization, to encourage greater international competitiveness of Micro, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs), to foster economic diversification and to strengthen international investment.

Dr. Majid Al Qasabi, the Saudi Minister of Commerce, and Eng. Khaled Al Faleh, the Saudi Minister of Investment, will hold a press conference after the ministerial meeting to present its outcomes.

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, can be found at www.g20.org

Media Enquiries: G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa+966 11 829 6129

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 19 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2020 10:24:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:16aCOSTA'S CRUISES RETURN TO GENOA : Costa Diadema Sails Today
PR
09:00aWIIT S P A : myLoc acquisition
PU
08:55aAnnouncing Killer Mike as Keynote Speaker at UNCF/Koch Scholars Program Virtual Summit
GL
08:45aNew Crop of Covid-Tracking Apps Addresses Old Concerns
DJ
08:06aITERA : Grief As Kyerwa Pays Last Respects to Deceased Children
AQ
08:00aWALMART : Amazon among donors to QAnon-promoting lawmaker
AQ
07:58aBASEBALL : Pacific League standings (Sept. 19)
AQ
07:43aTaiwan travellers take sightseeing 'flight to nowhere'
RE
07:31aZAI LAB : Phase 3 NORA data of ZEJULA® (niraparib) demonstrate significant PFS benefit, regardless of biomarker status, with an improved safety profile when given with individualized starting dose regimen in Chinese women with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer
AQ
07:31aPhase 3 NORA data of ZEJULA® (niraparib) demonstrate significant PFS benefit, regardless of biomarker status, with an improved safety profile when given with individualized starting dose regimen in Chinese women with platinum-sensitive recurrent ovarian cancer
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Trump to shut off TikTok, WeChat to new U.S. users on Sunday
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Judge narrows Tesla lawsuit against former employee, dismisses defamation counterclaim
3GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : The Incredible Shrinking GM -- WSJ -2-
4INTEL CORPORATION : KEYWORDS: Moore's Law Is Dead. Long Live Huang's Law. -- WSJ
5APPLE INC. : China's commerce ministry issues rules on 'unreliable entities' list

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group