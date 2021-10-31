G20 a success, made progress on climate goals -Draghi

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 major
economies made important progress in tackling the growing threat
of global warming, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on
Sunday, hailing the two-day summit a success.
Draghi told reporters that for the first time all G20
nations had agreed on the importance of capping global warming
at the 1.5 degrees Celsius level that scientists say is vital to
avoid disaster.
"We saw countries quite reluctant to move along the lines we
were suggesting until few days ago, and then they moved," Draghi
said in a closing news conference, brushing aside criticism from
climate activists that the G20 had not gone nearly far enough.
"G20 leaders have made substantial commitments ... It is
easy to suggest difficult things. It is very, very difficult to
actually execute them," he added.
(Reporting by Gavin Jones and Angelo Amante; editing by
Crispian Balmer)