G20 chair says Zambia's creditors commit to negotiate restructuring terms

JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Zambia's creditors have committed to negotiate terms of a restructuring of their claims, which will be finalised in a memorandum of understanding, G20 chair Indonesia said on Saturday, adding it welcomes the debt relief progress.

Indonesia also said the creditor committee, co-chaired by China and France, had supported an envisaged IMF upper credit tranche programme and its swift adoption by the IMF executive board. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Stephen Coates)