G20 chair says Zambia's creditors commit to negotiate restructuring terms

JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Zambia's creditors have
committed to negotiate terms of a restructuring of their claims,
which will be finalised in a memorandum of understanding, G20
chair Indonesia said on Saturday, adding it welcomes the debt
relief progress.
Indonesia also said the creditor committee, co-chaired by
China and France, had supported an envisaged IMF upper credit
tranche programme and its swift adoption by the IMF executive
board.
