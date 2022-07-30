Log in
G20 chair says Zambia's creditors commit to negotiate restructuring terms

07/30/2022 | 02:40am EDT
JAKARTA, July 30 (Reuters) - Zambia's creditors have committed to negotiate terms of a restructuring of their claims, which will be finalised in a memorandum of understanding, G20 chair Indonesia said on Saturday, adding it welcomes the debt relief progress.

Indonesia also said the creditor committee, co-chaired by China and France, had supported an envisaged IMF upper credit tranche programme and its swift adoption by the IMF executive board. (Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2022
