Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 chair says Zambia's creditors commit to negotiate restructuring terms

07/30/2022 | 07:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: G20 finance ministers, central bankers and senior officials meet in Bali

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Zambia's creditors committed to negotiating a restructuring of the country's debts and expressed support for the "swift adoption" of a proposed $1.4 billion IMF program, G20 chair Indonesia said on Saturday.

The creditor committee, co-chaired by China and France, said in a statement released by Indonesia that the restructuring terms would be finalised in a memorandum of understanding and that it "supports Zambia's envisaged IMF upper credit tranche (UCT) program".

In 2020, Zambia became the first African country in the pandemic era to default. The restructuring of its external debts, which amounted to more than $17 billion at the end of 2021, is seen by many analysts as a test case.

The creditor committee statement was expected to be sufficient for the IMF to agree to release the $1.4 billion at a September board meeting, sources familiar with the situation told Reuters last week, with the debt relief details to be agreed in future creditor meetings.

Zambia reached a staff-level agreement with the IMF on the $1.4 billion three year extended credit facility in December, conditional upon its ability to reduce debt to levels the Fund deems sustainable.

Its creditor committee also called on private creditors to "commit without delay" to negotiating debt relief on terms at least as favourable as the ones it is considering.

Zambia's government and the IMF did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Friday, Zambia's finance ministry said it was cancelling $2 billion in undisbursed loans.

The first creditor meeting was held in June, after Zambia's government complained of delays to the restructuring, which is taking place under the Common Framework, a debt relief process launched by the Group of 20 major economies in 2020 that has been criticised for being slow to yield results.

(Reporting by Gayatri Suroyo and Rachel Savage in London; Editing by Stephen Coates and Christina Fincher)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:56aG20 chair says Zambia's creditors commit to negotiate restructuring terms
RE
07:45aHungary narrows price-capped fuel scheme and raises windfall tax on MOL
RE
07:29aSpain reports second monkeypox-related death in Europe
RE
07:14aChinese nationalist commentator deletes Pelosi tweet after Twitter blocks account
RE
07:11aChinese nationalist commentator deletes Pelosi tweet after Twitter blocks account
RE
07:07aSupporters of Iraqi cleric Sadr storm back into Baghdad's Green Zone
RE
06:57aRussia 'running out of steam' in Ukraine, UK spy chief says
RE
06:42aIran arrests a Swedish citizen on espionage charges -IRNA
RE
06:38aBritish businesses turning away from China, industry group says
RE
06:29aAustria mourns suicide of doctor targetted by anti-vaccine campaigners
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GMM Pfaudler : Recording of Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. C..
2VARTA AG: Preliminary results for the first half of 2022 and adjustment..
3Meta's Mark Zuckerberg: Company's pandemic-era forecast was too rosy
4UK MILITARY INTELLIGENCE-RUSSIA IS HIGHLY LIKELY TO PREPARE FOR…
5Indonesia blocks Yahoo, Paypal, gaming websites over licence breaches

HOT NEWS