NEW DELHI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - G20 delegates have reached a compromise on the language of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, a source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters on Saturday.

G20 delegates are still discussing whether there would be a joint leaders' statement or a communique at the end of their two-day summit being held in New Delhi, the source added. (Reporting by Nandita Bose; Writing by Swati Bhat; Editing by Kim Coghill)