Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 exploring structural approaches to boost funding for developing countries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 01:41pm EDT

The Group of 20 major economies on Friday said they are looking at structural approaches to secure longer-term financing for developing countries, including development of domestic capital markets and work to catalyze private sector investment.

In a statement, the Saudi G20 secretariat said 46 countries had applied for relief under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) approved by G20 members in April that offers a freeze in official bilateral debt payments to free up funds for countries to spend on fighting the pandemic.

"All major official bilateral creditors remain committed to suspending due debt service payments to the most vulnerable countries in these challenging times," said Bandr Alhomaly, a senior official with the Saudi G20 presidency.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Diane Craft)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:10pMPLX LP : to Announce 2020 Third-Quarter Financial Results Nov. 2
PU
02:06pDepartment store chain Neiman Marcus emerges from bankruptcy
RE
02:01pU.s. justice department tells judge it opposes request by tiktok to delay app store ban set for sunday -court filing
RE
02:00pPRESIDENT OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Meeting with Governor of Russia's Irkutsk Oblast Igor Kobzev
PU
01:55pEAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES : Closes Fully-Subscribed Financing
PU
01:55pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Statement of CFTC Chairman Heath P. Tarbert on FSOC's Activities-Based Review of Secondary Mortgage Market Activities
PU
01:50pSlovenia, Netherlands to compete for ECB board job
RE
01:50pCanadian government commits C$320 mln to aid offshore oil industry
RE
01:46pTurkish rate hike needs follow through for real game change
RE
01:41pG20 exploring structural approaches to boost funding for developing countries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : Electrified by Tesla, Chinese startups are on the charge
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : Judge says U.S. must defend or delay TikTok app store ban by Friday
3APPLE INC. : Apple critics form coalition to challenge App Store fees
4BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDINGS : EXCLUSIVE: Chinese state investors to take BMW partner Brilliance priva..
5BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : to tackle failings in Leicester supply chain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group