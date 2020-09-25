G20 exploring structural approaches to boost funding for developing countries

In a statement, the Saudi G20 secretariat said 46 countries had applied for relief under the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) approved by G20 members in April that offers a freeze in official bilateral debt payments to free up funds for countries to spend on fighting the pandemic.

"All major official bilateral creditors remain committed to suspending due debt service payments to the most vulnerable countries in these challenging times," said Bandr Alhomaly, a senior official with the Saudi G20 presidency.

