G20 finance chiefs to discuss debt, crypto, inflation

BENGALURU, India, Feb 21 (Reuters) -
G20 finance ministers and central bank governors will
discuss debt troubles in developing economies, crypto currencies
and global inflationary pressures at a meeting later this week,
Indian officials said on Tuesday.
The Feb. 22-25 meeting in the Nandi Hills summer retreat
near Bengaluru is the first major event of India's G20
presidency.
Other items on the agenda include reform of multilateral
development banks, international taxation and securing adequate
finance to combat climate change, two of India's top officials
told a news conference.
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed; Writing by Shivam Patel in New
Delhi; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Raju Gopalakrishnan)