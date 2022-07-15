Log in
G20 finance meeting expected to conclude without formal communique - sources

07/15/2022 | 08:44pm EDT
G20 finance ministers, central bankers and senior officials meet in Bali

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - A two-day meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 major economies is expected to conclude without a formal communique, as Russia's war in Ukraine continued to divide the group, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Instead, Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati is expected to issue a chair's statement summarizing the events of the meeting, the sources said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)


© Reuters 2022
