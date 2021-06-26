Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 green agenda: Towards the Venice International Conference on Climate

06/26/2021 | 03:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Wednesday 23 June, the G20 Finance Track Deputies held an extraordinary meeting dedicated to debate climate change matters.

The meeting represented an opportunity for G20 Deputies to take stock of the progress on such a crucial agenda and to discuss innovative and effective policies to support the green transition. The meeting also prepared the ground for the 11 July International Conference on Climate in Venice. The Conference aims to promote the global dialogue and advance common understanding on the comprehensive strategies needed to support the transition towards low-carbon economies and societies. The Conference will be animated by distinguished representatives from International Organisations, national and international institutions, and the private sector.

At this climate-focused G20 Deputies Meeting, G20 members received updates and exchanged views on a number of critical issues, including green investments and policy actions needed to promote a global just transition, the role of Multilateral Development Banks in supporting the climate transition in emerging markets and developing economies and the coordinated actions required to promote comparable and high-quality standards for climate-related financial disclosure.

Such dialogue is expected to continue and be further developed, at G20 and international level, with a view to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), which will be held in November 2021

Further information on the website of Ministry of Economy and Finance

Disclaimer

Banca d'Italia published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 07:46:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25aCelebrity Cannabis Outlaw Ed NJWeedman’ Forchion Celebrates Independence Day with The Joint of Miami Weekend Festivities
SE
03:47aG20 GREEN AGENDA : Towards the Venice International Conference on Climate
PU
12:41aTESLA  : 'recalls' vehicles in China for online software update
RE
12:19aSydney put into two-week hard lockdown - state premier
RE
06/25India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 1,183- health ministry
RE
06/25India's daily covid-19 deaths rise by 1,183- health ministry
RE
06/25Global dirty money watchdog adds Malta to 'grey list', keeps Pakistan
RE
06/25India's daily covid-19 cases rise by 48,698- health ministry
RE
06/25Australia's New South Wales reports 29 COVID-19 cases as exposures spread
RE
06/25G20 SUPPORT TO LOW-INCOME COUNTRIES : from emergency to long-term recovery
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 8.5% to $31,700
2Is Paraguay set to make bitcoin legal? Don't bet on it
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : 'recalls' vehicles in China for online software update
4Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers
5XP INC. : XP :  XP Inc. Partners With Jive, a Leading Alternative Investment Manager in Brazil

HOT NEWS