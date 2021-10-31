Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 leaders final statement offers few commitments on climate

10/31/2021 | 09:20am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
G20 leaders' summit in Rome

ROME (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies agreed on a final statement on Sunday that urges "meaningful and effective" action to limit global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius but offers few concrete commitments.

The result of days of tough negotiation among diplomats leaves huge work to be done at a broader United Nations climate summit in Scotland, to where most of the G20 leaders will fly directly from Rome.

The G20 bloc, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, accounts for an estimated 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

The final document says current national plans on how to curb emissions will have to be strengthened "if necessary" and makes no specific reference to 2050 as a date to achieve net zero carbon emissions.

"We recognize that the impacts of climate change at 1.5°C are much lower than at 2°C. Keeping 1.5°C within reach will require meaningful and effective actions and commitment by all countries," the communique said.

The 1.5C threshold is what UN experts say must be met to avoid a dramatic acceleration of extreme climate events like droughts, storms and floods, and to reach it they recommend that net zero emissions should be achieved by 2050.

The leaders recognised "the key relevance" of achieving net zero carbon emissions by the middle of this century.

China, the world's biggest carbon emitter, has set a target date of 2060, and other large polluters such as India and Russia have also not committed to the 2050 target date.

U.N. experts say that even if current national plans are fully implemented, the world is headed for global warming of 2.7 degrees, with a catastrophic acceleration of events such as drought, storms and flooding.

The draft includes a pledge to halt financing of overseas coal-fired power generation by the end of this year, but set no date for phasing out coal power, promising to do so "as soon as possible".

They also set no date for phasing out fossil fuel subsidies, saying they will endeavour to do so "over the medium term".

On methane, which has a more potent but less lasting impact than carbon dioxide on global warming, they watered down their wording from a previous draft.

(Additional reporting by Crispian Balmer, Angelo Amante, Elizabeth Piper, Jeff Mason, Andrea Shalal, Michel Rose; Editing by Nick Macfie)

By Gavin Jones and Jan Strupczewski


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:37aREMARKS BY WORLD BANK GROUP PRESIDENT DAVID MALPASS TO THE G20 LEADERS' SUMMIT &NDASH; SESSION II : Climate Change and Environment
PU
09:37aSession ii. climate change and environment
PU
09:20aG20 leaders final statement offers few commitments on climate
RE
09:00aStocks approach historically strong period but Fed taper looms
RE
08:57aEU, U.S. say they took steps to re-establish trade flows in steel and aluminium
RE
08:53aINSTANT VIEW-Japan ruling bloc on track to keep lower house majority - exit polls
RE
08:48aEU, U.S. end clash over steel, aluminium tariffs, to work on global deal
RE
08:35aEU welcomes pause in tariff tiff with U.S. as step in right direction
RE
08:34aINSTANT VIEW-Japan ruling bloc on track to keep lower house majority - exit polls
RE
08:33aUs commerce dept says united states is consulting closely with japan on bilateral and multilateral issues related to steel and aluminum
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1American Airlines cancels 1,400 flights due to staff shortages, bad wea..
2China's falling factory activity a sign of economic woes ahead
3Saudi Aramco's quarterly profit surges on oil price, volumes
4China releases gasoline, diesel reserves to bolster domestic supply
5Japan confronts rising inequality after Abenomics

HOT NEWS