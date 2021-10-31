G20 leaders have reached deal on climate language in final communique - source

ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The leaders of the Group of 20
major economies have reached an agreement on the wording of the
final communique which will be released at the end of their
two-day summit, a G20 official told Reuters on Sunday.
Further details were not immediately available.
Diplomats have been negotiating hard-to-bridge differences
on how to tackle global warming, with phasing out of fossil fuel
subsidies, ending coal power and a firm date for achieving net
zero carbon emissions among the main sticking points, sources
said earlier on Sunday.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski and Gavin Jones, editing by
Crispian Balmer)