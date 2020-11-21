G20 leaders pledge to fund fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines -draft statement

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Leaders of the world's 20
biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair
distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the
world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend
debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed.
"We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and
equitable access for all people, consistent with members’
commitments to incentivize innovation," the leaders said in the
draft G20 statement, seen by Reuters.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Andrea
Ricci)