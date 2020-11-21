Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 leaders pledge to fund fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines -draft statement

11/21/2020 | 03:00pm EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed.

"We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivize innovation," the leaders said in the draft G20 statement, seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

11/21/2020 | 03:00pm EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Chicken and Beef Samosa Products Containing Pastry Ingredients That Have Been Recalled Due to Misbranding
PU
05:46pStop wasting our money, Labour tell PM Johnson
RE
05:21pSEMPRA ENERGY : Yorba Linda Water District Installs Natural Gas Generator to Support Reliable Water Service During Emergencies
PU
04:37pG20 should boost trade financing for developing countries, back reforms, says WTO official
RE
04:23pSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS : Yorba Linda Water District Installs Natural Gas Generator to Support Reliable Water Service During Emergencies
PU
04:07pTERMEZ INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTER : services will be provided on a “single window” basis
PU
03:35pLebanon's president pledges to revive forensic audit of central bank
RE
03:34pMalta appoints new finance minister
RE
03:25pG20 leaders pledge to fund fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines -draft statement
RE
03:21pUK's Sunak says he hopes for a Brexit deal but not at any price
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD : EXCLUSIVE: Zurich Insurance nears £3 billion deal for MetLife unit - sources
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : In pandemic Christmas, U.S. rivals aim to challenge Amazon under the tree
3KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, : KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY : Acquires Jet Powered Unmanned Aerial System..
4BANCO BPM S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Italy picks Bank of America, Orrick to advise on MPS privatisation - sources
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : The Advice That Gave a Biotech Executive a Shot in the Arm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ