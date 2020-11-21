G20 leaders pledge to fund fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines -draft statement

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Leaders of the world's 20
biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair
distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the
world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend
debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed.
"We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and
equitable access for all people, consistent with members’
commitments to incentivize innovation," the leaders said in the
draft G20 statement, seen by Reuters. "We recognize the role of
extensive immunization as a global public good."
The leaders said the global economy was starting to pick up
but the recovery remained "uneven, highly uncertain and subject
to elevated downside risks."
They pledged to continue to use all available policy tools
as long as needed to safeguard lives, jobs and incomes, and
encouraged the multilateral development banks to strengthen
their efforts to help countries deal with the crisis.
The European Union has called for $4.5 billion by the end of
the year from the G20 to pay for COVID-19 fighting tools for
poorer countries.
The draft also calls on private creditors to join the debt
servicing moratorium, which the G20 wants to extend until the
middle of 2021 and possibly longer, and endorses a common
framework for dealing with debt issues beyond that.
"There is a lack of participation from private creditors,
and we strongly encourage them to participate on comparable
terms when requested by eligible countries," it said.
The leaders also recognized the specific challenges faced by
countries in Africa and small island developing states,
reflecting growing recognition that even some middle-income
countries may need debt relief as a result of the pandemic.
Keen to be better prepared for any potential next pandemic
that might come, G20 leaders also said they would commit "to
advancing global pandemic preparedness, prevention, detection,
and response" and "to the continued sharing of timely,
transparent, and standardized data and information".
BOLDER ON TRADE, CLIMATE
As Democrat Joe Biden - an avowed multilateralist - prepares
to replace Donald Trump as U.S. president in two months, the G20
statement struck a bolder tone on international trade, climate
change and the role of the World Health Organization.
Trump, who favored bilateral deals, has reduced support for
multilateral institutions like the World Trade Organization, and
this year threatened to quit the World Health Organization
unless it was reformed. His administration had also previously
blocked mentions of climate change in G20 communiques
"Supporting the multilateral trading system is now as
important as ever. We strive to realize the goal of a free,
fair, inclusive, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable,
and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our
markets open," the G20 statement said.
The G20 also said they would pursue a way to tax
international tech giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple
or Microsoft so that they pay their fair share of taxes.
The Internet giants have benefited greatly from the shift to
tele-working forced upon the world economy by the pandemic, and
European countries have long been pushing to tax them where they
make their profits, rather than where they establish their
subsidiaries for tax optimization purposes. But the initiative
has so far been stalled by the Trump administration.
The imminent change of guard in the White House also seemed
to unblock bolder G20 language on climate change.
"Preventing environmental degradation, conserving,
sustainably using and restoring biodiversity, preserving our
oceans, promoting clean air and clean water, responding to
natural disasters and extreme weather events, and tackling
climate change are among the most pressing challenges of our
time," the G20 draft statement said.
"As we recover from the pandemic, we are committed to
safeguarding our planet and building a more environmentally
sustainable and inclusive future for all people," it said.
