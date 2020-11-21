Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 leaders pledge to fund fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines -draft statement

11/21/2020 | 03:25pm EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies on Sunday will pledge to pay for a fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, drugs and tests around the world so that poorer countries are not left out, and to extend debt relief to them, a draft G20 communique showed.

"We will spare no effort to ensure their affordable and equitable access for all people, consistent with members’ commitments to incentivize innovation," the leaders said in the draft G20 statement, seen by Reuters. "We recognize the role of extensive immunization as a global public good."

The leaders said the global economy was starting to pick up but the recovery remained "uneven, highly uncertain and subject to elevated downside risks."

They pledged to continue to use all available policy tools as long as needed to safeguard lives, jobs and incomes, and encouraged the multilateral development banks to strengthen their efforts to help countries deal with the crisis.

The European Union has called for $4.5 billion by the end of the year from the G20 to pay for COVID-19 fighting tools for poorer countries.

The draft also calls on private creditors to join the debt servicing moratorium, which the G20 wants to extend until the middle of 2021 and possibly longer, and endorses a common framework for dealing with debt issues beyond that.

"There is a lack of participation from private creditors, and we strongly encourage them to participate on comparable terms when requested by eligible countries," it said.

The leaders also recognized the specific challenges faced by countries in Africa and small island developing states, reflecting growing recognition that even some middle-income countries may need debt relief as a result of the pandemic.

Keen to be better prepared for any potential next pandemic that might come, G20 leaders also said they would commit "to advancing global pandemic preparedness, prevention, detection, and response" and "to the continued sharing of timely, transparent, and standardized data and information".

BOLDER ON TRADE, CLIMATE

As Democrat Joe Biden - an avowed multilateralist - prepares to replace Donald Trump as U.S. president in two months, the G20 statement struck a bolder tone on international trade, climate change and the role of the World Health Organization.

Trump, who favored bilateral deals, has reduced support for multilateral institutions like the World Trade Organization, and this year threatened to quit the World Health Organization unless it was reformed. His administration had also previously blocked mentions of climate change in G20 communiques

"Supporting the multilateral trading system is now as important as ever. We strive to realize the goal of a free, fair, inclusive, non-discriminatory, transparent, predictable, and stable trade and investment environment, and to keep our markets open," the G20 statement said.

The G20 also said they would pursue a way to tax international tech giants like Google, Amazon, Facebook, Apple or Microsoft so that they pay their fair share of taxes.

The Internet giants have benefited greatly from the shift to tele-working forced upon the world economy by the pandemic, and European countries have long been pushing to tax them where they make their profits, rather than where they establish their subsidiaries for tax optimization purposes. But the initiative has so far been stalled by the Trump administration.

The imminent change of guard in the White House also seemed to unblock bolder G20 language on climate change.

"Preventing environmental degradation, conserving, sustainably using and restoring biodiversity, preserving our oceans, promoting clean air and clean water, responding to natural disasters and extreme weather events, and tackling climate change are among the most pressing challenges of our time," the G20 draft statement said.

"As we recover from the pandemic, we are committed to safeguarding our planet and building a more environmentally sustainable and inclusive future for all people," it said. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

11/21/2020 | 03:25pm EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:49pFOOD SAFETY AND INSPECTION SERVICE : FSIS Issues Public Health Alert for Chicken and Beef Samosa Products Containing Pastry Ingredients That Have Been Recalled Due to Misbranding
PU
05:46pStop wasting our money, Labour tell PM Johnson
RE
05:21pSEMPRA ENERGY : Yorba Linda Water District Installs Natural Gas Generator to Support Reliable Water Service During Emergencies
PU
04:37pG20 should boost trade financing for developing countries, back reforms, says WTO official
RE
04:23pSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS : Yorba Linda Water District Installs Natural Gas Generator to Support Reliable Water Service During Emergencies
PU
04:07pTERMEZ INTERNATIONAL TRADE CENTER : services will be provided on a “single window” basis
PU
03:35pLebanon's president pledges to revive forensic audit of central bank
RE
03:34pMalta appoints new finance minister
RE
03:25pG20 leaders pledge to fund fair distribution of COVID-19 vaccines -draft statement
RE
03:21pUK's Sunak says he hopes for a Brexit deal but not at any price
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ZURICH INSURANCE GROUP LTD : EXCLUSIVE: Zurich Insurance nears £3 billion deal for MetLife unit - sources
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : In pandemic Christmas, U.S. rivals aim to challenge Amazon under the tree
3KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS, : KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY : Acquires Jet Powered Unmanned Aerial System..
4BANCO BPM S.P.A. : EXCLUSIVE: Italy picks Bank of America, Orrick to advise on MPS privatisation - sources
5MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : The Advice That Gave a Biotech Executive a Shot in the Arm

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ