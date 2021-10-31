G20 leaders struggle to secure climate breakthrough at Rome summit

* Agreement on final communique still elusive -official
ROME, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 major
economies holding their first face-to-face summit in two years,
struggled on Sunday to bridge differences over how to combat
global warming ahead of a crucial United Nations conference https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/sticking-points-un-climate-conference-2021-10-18
on climate change.
Diplomats worked through the night seeking agreement on the
wording of the traditional final communique. But there was no
sign of significant progress, an official for one of the
delegations said, declining to be named.
"The fight against climate change is the defining challenge
of our times," Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who chairs
the G20 this year, told his fellow leaders as he opened the
day's discussions.
"Either we act now, face the cost of the transition and
succeed in moving our economy to a more sustainable path or we
delay, pay a much higher price later and risk failing."
With drafts of the communique showing scant results in terms
of new commitments to curb pollution or greenhouse gases,
climate scientists and activists https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/thousands-demonstrate-rome-g20-discuss-climate-2021-10-30
are likely to be disappointed unless late breakthroughs are
made.
The G20 bloc - which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany
and the United States - accounts for an estimated 80% of the
global gas emissions that scientists say must be sharply reduced
to avoid climate catastrophe.
For that reason, this weekend's gathering is seen as a vital
stepping stone to the U.N. COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. The
gathering will draw almost 200 countries https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/cop26-glasgow-who-is-going-who-is-not-2021-10-15
and most G20 leaders are flying there directly from Rome.
"The latest reports are disappointing, with little sense of
urgency in the face of an existential emergency," said Oscar
Soria of the activist network Avaaz. "There is no more time for
vague wish-lists, we need concrete commitments and action."
MID-CENTURY GOALS
A fifth draft of the G20's final statement seen by Reuters
on Saturday did not toughen the language on climate action
compared with previous versions. In some key areas, such as the
need to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, it softened it.
This mid-century target date is a goal that United Nations
experts say is needed to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees
Celsius https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/climate-targets-making-sense-promises-2021-10-18,
seen as the limit to avoid dramatic climatic changes.
U.N. experts say even if current national plans to curb
emissions are fully implemented, the world is headed for warming
of 2.7C.
The United Nations says that would supercharge the
destruction that climate change is already causing by
intensifying storms, exposing more people to deadly heat and
floods, killing coral reefs and destroying natural habitats.
The planet's largest carbon emitter, China, is aiming for
net zero in 2060, while other major polluters such as India and
Russia have also not committed to the mid-century deadline.
G20 energy and environment ministers who met in Naples in
July failed to reach agreement on setting a date to phase out
fossil fuel subsidies and end coal power https://www.reuters.com/article/climate-un-coal-demand-idAFL4N2RI1DL,
asking the leaders to find a resolution at this weekend's
summit.
Based on the latest draft, they have made little progress,
pledging to "do our utmost" to stop building new coal power
plants before the end of the 2030s and saying they will phase
out fossil fuel subsidies "over the medium term."
On the other hand, they do pledge to halt financing of
overseas coal-fired power generation by the end of this year.
Some developing countries are reluctant to commit to steep
emission cuts until rich nations make good on a pledge made 12
years ago to provide $100 billion per year from 2020 to help
them tackle the effects of global warming.
That promise has still not been kept, contributing to the
"mistrust" that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on
Friday was blighting progress in climate negotiations.
World leaders will kick start COP26 on Monday with two days
of speeches that could include some new emissions-cutting
pledges, before technical negotiators lock horns over the rules
https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/climate-targets-making-sense-promises-2021-10-18
of the 2015 Paris climate accord.
Any deal is likely to be struck hours or even days after the
event's Nov. 12 finish date.
