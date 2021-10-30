G20 leaders struggling to toughen climate goals, draft shows

* Draft contains aim for 1.5 degrees Celsius cap
* Few concrete actions to cut emissions
* G20 role seen crucial ahead of COP26 climate talks
ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 major
economies will say they aim to cap global warming at the 1.5
degrees Celsius level scientists say is vital to avoid disaster,
but will largely avoid firm commitments, according to a draft
statement seen by Reuters.
The joint statement on the need for climate action reflects
tough negotiations among diplomats as the leaders gathered for a
two-day summit in Rome, but the draft details few concrete
actions to limit carbon emissions.
"We remain committed to the (2015) Paris Agreement goal to
hold the global average temperature increase well below 2°C and
to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C above pre-industrial
levels," the draft says.
The statement also says the leaders recognised "the key
relevance" of achieving net zero carbon emissions by the middle
of this century.
This is a goal that United Nations experts say is needed to
achieve the 1.5 degree cap on warming, but some of the world's
biggest polluters have still not committed to it.
China, the largest global emitter of greenhouse gases, has
set a 2060 target date.
Overall, the fifth draft produced does not seem to have
toughened up the language on climate action compared with
previous versions, and in some areas it has slightly softened
it.
BIG EMITTERS
The role of the G20 is crucial ahead of a broader U.N.
climate summit https://www.reuters.com/business/cop known as
"COP26" to be held in Glasgow, Scotland next week involving
almost 200 countries.
The G20 bloc, which includes Brazil, China, India, Germany
and the United States, accounts for more than 80% of the world's
gross domestic product (GDP), 60% of its population and an
estimated 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.
"Keeping 1.5°C within reach will require meaningful and
effective actions by all countries," the latest draft says.
That compares with a previous draft which said "immediate
action" was needed, reflecting the painstaking discussions over
wording involved in climate diplomacy.
The reference in the latest draft to the importance of
reaching net zero emissions "by mid-century", replaces a
previous version which referred to the more specific "by 2050".
This was in brackets, indicating it required negotiation.
The latest draft acknowledges that current national plans on
how to curb emissions will have to be strengthened, but offers
little detail on how this should be done.
U.N. experts say that even if current national plans are
fully implemented, the world is headed for global warming of 2.7
degrees, with a catastrophic acceleration of events such as
drought, storms and flooding.
The draft includes a pledge to halt financing of overseas
coal-fired power generation by the end of this year, and to "do
our utmost" to stop building new coal power plants before the
end of the 2030s. Both these commitments were in previous
drafts, as was another reiterated pledge to phase out fossil
fuel subsidies "over the medium term."
In the latest draft the G20 leaders also say they will
"strive to reduce our collective methane emissions
significantly". Methane has a much more potent, but less
long-lasting, impact on global warming than carbon dioxide.
The willingness of wealthier countries to help finance the
ecological transition of poorer ones, known as "climate
financing", is likely to be crucial to the success of the G20
and the Glasgow summits.
In 2009, rich nations promised to provide $100 billion per
year of climate financing but they have failed to meet the
pledge, generating mistrust and a reluctance among some
developing nations to accelerate their emissions reductions.
"We stress the importance of fulfilling the joint
commitment to the goal of developed countries to mobilize USD
100 billion annually from public and private sources through to
2025 to address the needs of developing countries, in the
context of meaningful mitigation actions and transparency on
implementation," the latest G20 draft says.
There is no reference to retroactive payment of the money
promised by 2020, which some developing countries and activists
say is needed.
