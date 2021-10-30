G20 leaders to try to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees - draft

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 rich
countries will step up their efforts to limit global warming at
1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a draft statement seen by
Reuters.
The latest draft on the need for climate action reflects
tough negotiations among diplomats as the leaders gather for a
two day summit in Rome, with the aim of strengthening
commitments to limit carbon emissions.
"We remain committed to the (2015) Paris Agreement goal to
hold the global average temperature increase well below 2°C and
to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C above pre-industrial
levels," the draft says.
The statement also says the leaders recognised "the key
relevance" of achieving net zero carbon emissions by the middle
of this century, which is a goal that some of the world's
largest polluters have still not committed to.
(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, writing by Gavin Jones; editing
by Crispian Balmer)