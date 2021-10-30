Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 leaders to try to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees - draft

10/30/2021 | 05:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ROME, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Leaders of the Group of 20 rich countries will step up their efforts to limit global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

The latest draft on the need for climate action reflects tough negotiations among diplomats as the leaders gather for a two day summit in Rome, with the aim of strengthening commitments to limit carbon emissions.

"We remain committed to the (2015) Paris Agreement goal to hold the global average temperature increase well below 2°C and to pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels," the draft says.

The statement also says the leaders recognised "the key relevance" of achieving net zero carbon emissions by the middle of this century, which is a goal that some of the world's largest polluters have still not committed to. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:19aNot ruling out trade action, UK's Johnson tries to calm waters with French
RE
05:22aBangladesh reviews oil-fired power plants lease renewals as gas prices soar
RE
05:06aG20 leaders to endorse global minimum tax deal, want it to enter into force globally in 2023 -draft communique
RE
05:03aG20 leaders to try to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees - draft
RE
05:03aG20 leader, in response to energy price spike, to say they will ensure "stable and uninterrupted supply of energy" -draft
RE
05:02aG20 leaders to say will end international public finance for newly built unabated coal power generation abroad by the end of 2021 -draft
RE
05:01aG20 leaders to pledge to do their "utmost" to stop building new, unabated coal power generation capacity "in the 2030s" -draft
RE
04:59aG20 leaders to pledge concrete measures to stop unregulated fishing, illegal logging, illegal mining, illegal wildlife trade -draft
RE
04:57aG20 leaders to commit to phasing out "over the medium term" inefficient fossil fuel subsidies -draft
RE
04:55aG20 leaders to pledge progress to ensure at least 30% of global land and oceans are protected by 2030 -draft
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. House plan would give electric vehicles boost but faces opposition
2Current, former Tesla board members cash in on stock rally
3G20 leaders endorse global minimum corporate tax deal for 2023 start
4GameStop chief operating officer Owens leaves after 7 months
5NATIONAL BEVERAGE INVESTIGATION CONTINUED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY ..

HOT NEWS