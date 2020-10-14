Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 left no stone unturned to engage private investors in debt freeze - Saudi Finance Minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 04:13pm EDT

DUBAI (Reuters) - The Group of 20 major economies did not leave "any stone unturned" in engaging private investors to participate in a debt relief initiative for the world's poorest countries, Saudi Arabia's finance minister said on Wednesday.

"We called on the private investors to participate, we engaged with them ... to ensure that we have coordination in putting forward a framework for voluntary participation by the private investors," Mohammed al-Jadaan said during a press briefing.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the G20 this year.

G20 officials agreed to extend a freeze in official bilateral debt payments by six months, and expressed disappointment about the absence of private-sector creditors in the moratorium.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Chris Reese)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:25pTranscript of the October 2020 Fiscal Monitor Press Briefing
PU
04:25pCosts of civil construction rise 1.44% in September, highest rise since 2013 October 09, 2020
PU
04:25pPARTNERING FOR IMPACT IN BULGARIA : Supporting the Design and Implementation of Water Supply and Sanitation Reforms
PU
04:25pIAMGOLD : Rosebel donates food parcels to surrounding communities in Suriname
PU
04:19pMerkel says the coming days, weeks are decisive in battling pandemic
RE
04:19pMerkel says agrees with state premiers to review rules for tourism sector at meeting in november
RE
04:18pRECIPROCITY : 's ZenGRC Wins 2020 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Award
BU
04:17pMerkel says agrees with state premiers on tougher restrictions in private and public settings
RE
04:17pMerkel says we are already in exponential growth phase for virus
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2EXCLUSIVE: FDA faults quality control at Lilly plant making Trump-touted COVID drug
3Goldman's trading business returns to former glory during pandemic stress
4ATLANTIA, CDP HAMMERING OUT PRICING STRATEGY FOR AUTOSTRADE: sources
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St ends down after Mnuchin dims stimulus hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group