G20 left no stone unturned to engage private investors in debt freeze - Saudi Finance Minister

"We called on the private investors to participate, we engaged with them ... to ensure that we have coordination in putting forward a framework for voluntary participation by the private investors," Mohammed al-Jadaan said during a press briefing.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the G20 this year.

G20 officials agreed to extend a freeze in official bilateral debt payments by six months, and expressed disappointment about the absence of private-sector creditors in the moratorium.

