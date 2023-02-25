G20 meeting: Germany regrets China's position on Ukraine war

BENGALURU, Feb 25 (Reuters) - German Finance Minister
Christian Lindner said on Saturday it was "regrettable" that
China had blocked a Group of 20 communique to condemn Russia's
war on Ukraine.
"But for me it was more important that all the others
adhered to a clear position of international law,
multilateralism and the end of the war," he said.
Lindner was speaking to reporters after a meeting of finance
leaders from the world's major economies in Bengaluru.
He said that he was cautiously optimistic that there could
be progress this year on debt restructuring for highly indebted
countries.
China is one of the largest creditors to poor nations in
Africa and Asia.
"There was a cautious signal from China," Lindner said.
(Reporting by Christian Kraemer; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing
by Mark Potter and Mike Harrison)