G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : Agriculture and Water Ministers Meeting – Press Release

G20 Agriculture and Water Ministers Discuss Food Security and Access to Safe Water for All

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, September 13, 2020

The G20 Agriculture and Water Ministers held a meeting on September 12, 2020, to further discuss the COVID-19 response, food security, responsible agriculture investment and sustainable and resilient water management.

Globally, countries are still facing challenges, including food insecurity and water scarcity. The ministers addressed these challenges to meet the goal of providing resources for the growing world population through sustainable development for a resilient and inclusive recovery.

The Ministers discussed ways towards increasing the sustainability of agriculture, including efforts to increase responsible investments to drive sustainable and inclusive growth in the agriculture and food sectors, as well as efforts to reduce food loss and waste. They are determined to make agricultural and food systems more resilient and effective to fight malnutrition and the impact of the current pandemic to protect lives and livelihoods across all levels.

The Ministers stressed the urgency of ensuring the continuation of the food supply, safeguarding food security and nutrition, and ensuring access to safe drinking water and sanitation (WASH). The Ministers also expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to share best practices on WASH to combat diseases such as COVID-19 and acknowledged the work of the G20 Dialogue on Water.

The Ministers appreciated the discussions leading up to their meeting today

and look forward to continuing their work towards solutions to today's most

pressing food and water challenges, ensuring food security and safe water access for all.

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, can be found at www.g20.org

Media Enquiries: G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa+966 11 829 6129