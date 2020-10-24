G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : Empower Alliance meeting - Statement

EMPOWER Alliance Meeting

Statement by the Private Sector Representatives of the EMPOWER Alliance

October 24, 2020

Preamble

The EMPOWER Alliance, comprised of private sector representatives and supported by government points of contact of the G20 and invited countries, met during the Saudi G20 Presidency to advocate for the advancement of women in the private sector. EMPOWER is a private sector led alliance and does not reflect the views of all G20 members, EMPOWER strives to increase women's access to opportunities, through greater cooperation between the private and public sectors in order to remove the barriers that hold women back from participating in the economy.

EMPOWER supports the G20 leaders' existing strong commitments and monitoring of progress of women's economic empowerment and gender equality, including the Brisbane goal of reducing the gender gap in labour force participation; as well as initiatives such as the Women Entrepreneurs Finance Initiative (We-Fi) and the Women 20 (W20) Engagement Group.

Statement by the Private Sector Representatives of the EMPOWER Alliance

Women's equal participation in the labor market, and access to opportunities and advancement to leadership positions in the public and private sectors is key to the economic empowerment of women. As we strive to recover from the health and socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and recognize its disproportionate impact on women and girls, we, the EMPOWER private sector representatives, seek to take advantage of the opportunity this crisis presents to actively advance opportunities for women as drivers of the economic recovery, and reduce gender gaps.

We urge all private sector institutions to take steps towards women's economic empowerment and support the advancement of women to leadership positions. To encourage practical actions amongst the private sector, a voluntary EMPOWER pledge was developed in order to be supported by private sector representatives in G20 countries and beyond (Appendix I). The EMPOWER pledge contains commitments from private sector signatories, representing companies or institutions and includes: setting internal targets, applying a gender lens to leadership opportunities, collecting gender data, fostering a supportive and inclusive culture, encouraging a positive ecosystem in the world of work, and actively collaborating with the EMPOWER network to share learnings.

We thank the private sector institutions for signing the pledge and for their ongoing commitment and support of women's empowerment. We thank our advocates for their support to EMPOWER as well as for their sharing of good practices on women's advancement in leadership. We recognize the efforts of the ILO and OECD as knowledge partners for the EMPOWER Alliance and for the development of the reports: "Women in Managerial and Leadership positions in the G20" (Appendix II), and "Perspectives on Policies and Practices to Promote Women in Leadership Roles in the Private Sector" (Appendix III). We will continue to seek their tracking of women's participation in private sector leadership positions, as appropriate.

We commend the G20 Leaders for launching the EMPOWER Alliance and for advocating for the economic advancement of women. We thank the government points of contact for their consistent input and support. We recognize that the alliance between private sector and government is essential to increasing the share of women in leadership positions in the private sector. We support efforts to increase women's economic participation across

EMPOWER is a private sector led alliance and does not reflect the views of all G20 members.

1