Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : Interfaith Forum in Bologna

09/18/2021 | 03:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
G20 Interfaith Forum in Bologna

September 18th, 2021

The G20 Interfaith Forum 2021 took place this week in Bologna and ended with the intervention of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. With more than 370 participants, the event brought together delegates from 70 countries with the aim of building a space for dialogue on the theme at the center of the Forum: 'Time to Heal'. An evocative reminder of the Covid-19 pandemic and of the complex social and health consequences of the war, which the Afghan tragedy has put under everyone's eyes.

During the closing ceremony, the secretary of the Religious Science Foundation, Prof. Alberto Melloni, illustrated the conclusions of the Forum, including a declaration of joint commitments between the representatives of different religions. Various proposals also emerged, including the creation of the CSCE of the Mediterranean by Evaris Bartolo, the creation of the Sustainable Human Goals by the Ecumenical Patriarch and an interreligious meeting on the wounds of the Balkans, proposed by Slovenian President Borut Pahor.

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 18 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2021 07:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:50aChina's August exports to North Korea up for third month
RE
05:31aFactbox-Key economic policy stances of candidates to be Japan's next PM
RE
03:43aJapan's PM contender Kishida says won't raise sales tax for a decade
RE
03:36aGoogle says it will work with india antitrust authority to show android has led to more competition, not less
RE
03:36aGoogle practices led to unfair condition on device manufacturers in india  antitrust report
RE
03:36aIndia antitrust probe finds google abused dominant position of android operating system-report seen by reuters
RE
03:22aG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : Interfaith Forum in Bologna
PU
03:07aChinese version of TikTok limits use of app by those under 14
RE
02:00aNigeria's central bank keeps rates steady, targets illegal FX dealers
RE
01:58aS&P revises Botswana's outlook to 'stable' on strong diamond sector recovery
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande says six execs redeemed investment products in advance
2'Not true': IMF chief Georgieva denies pro-China pressure on World Bank..
3Alphabet : India antitrust probe finds Google abused Android dominance,..
4Agra Ventures : Announces Change of Auditor
5Factbox-Key economic policy stances of candidates to be Japan's next PM

HOT NEWS