G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : Interfaith Forum in Bologna

September 18th, 2021

The G20 Interfaith Forum 2021 took place this week in Bologna and ended with the intervention of Prime Minister Mario Draghi. With more than 370 participants, the event brought together delegates from 70 countries with the aim of building a space for dialogue on the theme at the center of the Forum: 'Time to Heal'. An evocative reminder of the Covid-19 pandemic and of the complex social and health consequences of the war, which the Afghan tragedy has put under everyone's eyes.

During the closing ceremony, the secretary of the Religious Science Foundation, Prof. Alberto Melloni, illustrated the conclusions of the Forum, including a declaration of joint commitments between the representatives of different religions. Various proposals also emerged, including the creation of the CSCE of the Mediterranean by Evaris Bartolo, the creation of the Sustainable Human Goals by the Ecumenical Patriarch and an interreligious meeting on the wounds of the Balkans, proposed by Slovenian President Borut Pahor.