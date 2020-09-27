Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : S20 Summit Focuses on Future Health, the Circular Economy, and Digital Development

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 07:30am EDT

S20 Summit Focuses on Future Health, the Circular Economy, and Digital Development

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, September 27, 2020

The Science 20 (S20) Summit convened virtually on September 26, and was attended by several Saudi Ministers; the Health Minister, the Communication and Information Technology Minister, the Education Minister, the Industry and Mineral Resources Minister and the Vice Minister of Economy and Planning on behalf of the Minister.

Dr. Anas Alfaris, the S20 chair and President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), was joined by leading scientists, representatives from the S20, and prominent international organizations. Under the Saudi G20 Presidency, the S20 focused on the future of health, the circular economy, and the digital revolution and foresight. By proposing science-driven solutions to the world's most pressing challenges, the S20 plays an essential role in ensuring the support of scientific solutions and applied research to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the conclusion of the Summit, the Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq AlRabiah, received the S20 recommendations on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Representing the private sector and civil society - in the case of S20 the scientific community at large, Engagement Groups support the G20 efforts in building a better world for all by contributing to the policy-making process with their unique and unparalleled perspectives.

Further information about the S20 can be found at https://s20saudiarabia.org.sa.

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, can be found at www.g20.org.

Media Enquiries:

G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa

+966 11 829 6129

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 27 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 11:29:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:45aGOVERNMENT OF REPUBLIC OF UZBEKISTAN : Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Chairman of the State Committee for tourism development Aziz Abdukhakimov congratulated representatives of the tourism industry on their professional holiday
PU
07:36aQatar Airways got $1.95 billion government lifeline after losses widened
RE
07:30aG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : S20 Summit Focuses on Future Health, the Circular Economy, and Digital Development
PU
07:15aEurope Invites a Trade Battle in its Fight Against Shipping Pollution
DJ
07:15aTeachers Find Higher Pay and Growing Options in Covid Pods
DJ
06:52aQatar Airways got $1.95 bln government lifeline after losses widened
RE
06:45aFEDERAL MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY TRADE AND INVESTMENT : TEXT OF MEDIA BRIEFING BY THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF STATE, FEDERAL MINISTRY OF INDUSTRY, TRADE AND INVESTMENT, AMB. MARIAM YALWAJI KATAGUM ON THE “NATIONAL MSME SURVIVAL FUND AND THE GUARANTEED OFF-TAKE STIMULUS SCHEMES” ON 24TH SEPTEMBER 2020, AT THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF STATE'S CONFERENCE ROOM, ABUJA
PU
06:40aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. shale producer Devon in talks to acquire peer WPX
RE
06:31aSwiss voters reject proposal to curb immigration from EU -TV
RE
06:25aFg reaffirms commitment to provide conducive environment for bussiness operators
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : U.S. tightens exports to China's chipmaker SMIC, citing risk of milita..
2PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF : China's Ping An Insurance boosts HSBC stake
3APPLE INC. : Judge rejects bid to delay TikTok U.S. app store ban set for Sunday
4SIEMENS AG : SIEMENS : to build large CO2-free hydrogen production plant in Bavaria
5Commerzbank poaches Deutsche Bank's Knof as new CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group