G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : S20 Summit Focuses on Future Health, the Circular Economy, and Digital Development

S20 Summit Focuses on Future Health, the Circular Economy, and Digital Development

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, September 27, 2020

The Science 20 (S20) Summit convened virtually on September 26, and was attended by several Saudi Ministers; the Health Minister, the Communication and Information Technology Minister, the Education Minister, the Industry and Mineral Resources Minister and the Vice Minister of Economy and Planning on behalf of the Minister.

Dr. Anas Alfaris, the S20 chair and President of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST), was joined by leading scientists, representatives from the S20, and prominent international organizations. Under the Saudi G20 Presidency, the S20 focused on the future of health, the circular economy, and the digital revolution and foresight. By proposing science-driven solutions to the world's most pressing challenges, the S20 plays an essential role in ensuring the support of scientific solutions and applied research to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the conclusion of the Summit, the Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq AlRabiah, received the S20 recommendations on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Representing the private sector and civil society - in the case of S20 the scientific community at large, Engagement Groups support the G20 efforts in building a better world for all by contributing to the policy-making process with their unique and unparalleled perspectives.

