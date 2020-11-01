Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : T20 Summit – Press Release

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/01/2020 | 02:10pm EST

T20 Summit Proposes Policies Options for a Prosperous Future

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, November 1, 2020

The Think 20 (T20) two-day virtual Summit concluded today, communicating their recommendations to both the G20 leaders and to the public, along with hosting discussions in the presence of several representatives from the Saudi G20 Presidency and the Saudi government. The T20 Summit was chaired by Dr. Fahad Alturki, the T20 Chair and Vice President of Research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC). Discussions revolved around five main themes; Climate and Environment, Women and Youth, Multilateralism, Economic Development and Finance, Sustainable Resources, and Technology and Digitalization.

The Summit was a global event that gathered think tanks and thinkers, including several senior Saudi officials, who discussed evidence-based solutions for current global issues and the new normal, including international cooperation, digital economy, sustainable energy, and the impact of the pandemic on workers. Attendance included Fahad Almubarak, the Saudi G20 Sherpa, Dr. Bandar Hajjar, President of Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Bandar Al Knawy, CEO at Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Dr. Majid Al Moneef, Chairman of the International Advisory Group at King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), and Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO of Saudi Venture Capital Company.

His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the T20 recommendations on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and said: "The Saudi G20 Presidency this year was keen to listen to your various recommendations through the Working Groups meetings that you participated in. The Kingdom's presidency has acknowledged the Engagement Groups outcomes, including the T20 Engagement Group."

As an inclusive platform for the world's prominent researchers and thinkers since 2012, the T20 has been playing an indispensable role in bringing forth viable policy options and the civil society perspective to the G20, which is central to enriching the policymaking process to shape a better world for all.

Further information about the T20 can be found at https://t20saudiarabia.org.sa/.

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, can be found at www.g20.org.

Media Enquiries: G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa+966 11 829 6129

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 01 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2020 19:09:03 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:28pBrexit talks go into another week as EU, UK push to salvage trade deal
RE
02:26pBrexit talks go into another week as EU, UK push to salvage trade deal
RE
02:15pNATIONAL PORK PRODUCERS COUNCIL : NPPC Petition Leads to U.S. Trade Sanctions Against Thailand
PU
02:10pG20 OF TWENTY FINANCE MINISTERS AND CENTRA : T20 Summit – Press Release
PU
01:55pNielsen to sell retail arm to Advent in $2.7 bln deal
RE
01:48pU.S. CDC reports 229,932 deaths from coronavirus
RE
01:28pNielsen to sell retail arm to Advent in $2.7 bln deal
RE
01:24pEurope's COVID-19 cases double in 5 weeks, total infections surpass 10 million
RE
01:15pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK ROSNEFT OIL : Ryazan Oil Refining Company and Russian Ecological Society Hold Round Table
PU
01:15pSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : “Cobalt for Development” Project Started Trainings for Mining Cooperatives in Kolwezi, Democratic Republic of Congo
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET INC. : EU antitrust chief does not see breakup of tech giants-paper
2Future Retail says Amazon dispute order not binding on company
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED CONTINENTAL : Guidelines for COVID-19 tests for airline passengers ..
4MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Wall St Week Ahead-Big tech stocks may face post-election headwinds, no matter who win..
5Britain starts accelerated review for AstraZeneca's potential COVID-19 vaccine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group