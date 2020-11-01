G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : T20 Summit – Press Release

T20 Summit Proposes Policies Options for a Prosperous Future

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, November 1, 2020

The Think 20 (T20) two-day virtual Summit concluded today, communicating their recommendations to both the G20 leaders and to the public, along with hosting discussions in the presence of several representatives from the Saudi G20 Presidency and the Saudi government. The T20 Summit was chaired by Dr. Fahad Alturki, the T20 Chair and Vice President of Research at the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC). Discussions revolved around five main themes; Climate and Environment, Women and Youth, Multilateralism, Economic Development and Finance, Sustainable Resources, and Technology and Digitalization.

The Summit was a global event that gathered think tanks and thinkers, including several senior Saudi officials, who discussed evidence-based solutions for current global issues and the new normal, including international cooperation, digital economy, sustainable energy, and the impact of the pandemic on workers. Attendance included Fahad Almubarak, the Saudi G20 Sherpa, Dr. Bandar Hajjar, President of Islamic Development Bank, Dr. Bandar Al Knawy, CEO at Ministry of National Guard Health Affairs, Dr. Majid Al Moneef, Chairman of the International Advisory Group at King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), and Dr. Nabeel Koshak, CEO of Saudi Venture Capital Company.

His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs, received the T20 recommendations on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and said: "The Saudi G20 Presidency this year was keen to listen to your various recommendations through the Working Groups meetings that you participated in. The Kingdom's presidency has acknowledged the Engagement Groups outcomes, including the T20 Engagement Group."

As an inclusive platform for the world's prominent researchers and thinkers since 2012, the T20 has been playing an indispensable role in bringing forth viable policy options and the civil society perspective to the G20, which is central to enriching the policymaking process to shape a better world for all.

