G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : The C20 Summit - Press Release

10/10/2020 | 03:55pm EDT

The C20 Summit Promotes Policies for Economic Recovery, International Cooperation, and Climate

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, October 10, 2020

The Civil 20 (C20) five-day Summit concluded virtually on October 10, 2020, communicating its statement to both the G20 and the public. Under the Saudi G20 Presidency, the C20 was chaired by Her Highness Princess Nouf bint Mohammed, the Trustee and CEO of the King Khalid Foundation. The Summit was attended by a number of Saudi senior officials including; His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz Al-Saud the Saudi Minister of Energy, Dr. Munir Eldesouki the Saudi Minister of Communication and Information Technology, and Mr. Abdulaziz Alrasheed, the Assistant Minister of Finance.

The Saudi G20 Sherpa, Dr. Fahad AlMubarak, also participated in the C20 Summit, reaffirming the role of Engagement Groups, including the C20, in the G20 discussions : "The G20 appreciates the leadership of the C20 in uniting the civil society in responding to the pandemic and for being an inclusive channel to voice the issues and recommendations that are affecting civil society."

Civlil 20 Summit witnessed a large and prominent presence of civil society organizations and leaders and hosted diverse discussions, including but not limited to anti-corruption, climate, energy, sustainability, digital economy, education, employment and social protection, gender, and health.

Following the Summit, the Saudi Minister of Human Resources and Social Development, Eng. Ahmed Alrajhi, received the C20 recommendations on behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Further information about the C20 can be found at https://civil-20.org/

Further information about the G20, including the Presidency Agenda and full program of events, can be found at www.g20.org

Media Enquiries: G20Media@saudisecretariat.gov.sa+966 11 829 6129

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 10 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2020 19:54:02 UTC
