G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : The G20 on Culture adopts the Rome Declaration

07/31/2021
The G20 on Culture adopts the Rome Declaration

July 31st, 2021

The first meeting devoted to Culture in the history of the G20 was held on 29-30 July in Rome and led to the unanimous adoption of the 'Rome Declaration of the G20 Culture Ministers', a 32-point document which inserts the cultural sector within the G20 process, also recognizing its economic value. The G20 also shared the commitment to create special forces to protect cultural heritage at risk in crisis areas.

The document was examined by the Ministers and delegations of the participating Countries, together with the representatives of the main international organizations active in the cultural field, such as UNESCO, the OECD, the Council of Europe, the Union for the Mediterranean, international organizations of the cultural sector such as ICCROM, ICOM and ICOMOS, the main actors of the fight to crimes against cultural heritage such as UNODC, Interpol and the World Customs Organization (WCO), and with the direct involvement of the Youth 20, the official G20 engagement group dedicated to the new generations.

Download the Declaration here

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 08:41:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
