G20 of Twenty Finance Ministers and Centra : Second G20 Agriculture Deputies Meeting

07/15/2021 | 10:23am EDT
Within the framework of the Italian G20 Presidency meetings, the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies hosted, in virtual format, the second Agriculture Deputies Meeting on 13-14 July 2021.

The meeting was opened by Graziella Romito, who reported on the work and Meetings of G20 Agricultural Chief Scientists (MACS) and chaired the negotiations leading to the G20 Agriculture Ministers' Communiqué.

At the heart of the meeting were the themes of resilience and risk management in agriculture, which were analysed on the basis of data collected by the FAO and the OECD on the challenges faced by G20 Countries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Countries underlined the need for adequate tools to deal with the various types of risks in agriculture and for early warning systems.

The G20 Agriculture Ministers will meet in Florence on 16 September for the G20 Open Forum on Sustainable Agriculture and from 17 to 18 September for the G20 Ministerial Meeting which will focus on the sustainability and resilience of the agricultural and food systems.

Disclaimer

G20 - Group of Twenty Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors published this content on 15 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2021 14:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS