G20 recognizes carbon pricing as climate change tool for first time

VENICE, Italy, July 10 (Reuters) - G20 finance leaders
recognized carbon pricing as a potential tool to address climate
change for the first time in an official communique on Saturday,
taking a tentative step towards promoting the idea and
coordinating carbon reduction policies.
The move marked a massive shift from the previous four years
when former U.S. President Donald Trump's administration
routinely opposed the mention of climate change as a global risk
in such international statements.
The communique, issued on Saturday after a meeting of Group
of 20 finance ministers and central bank governors in the
Italian city of Venice, which is threatened by rising sea
levels, inserted a mention of carbon pricing among a "wide set
of tools" on which countries should coordinate to lower
greenhouse gas emissions.
Such tools include investing in sustainable infrastructure
and new technologies to promote decarbonization and clean
energy, "including the rationalisation and phasing-out of
inefficient fossil fuel subsidies that encourage wasteful
consumption and, if appropriate, the use of carbon pricing
mechanisms and incentives, while providing targeted support for
the poorest and the most vulnerable," said the communique from
the financial leaders of the world's 20 major economies.
The statement was issued just days before the European Union
was scheduled to unveil a controversial carbon-adjustment border
tax on goods from countries with high carbon emissions.
"It is the first time in a G20 communique you could have
these two words 'carbon pricing' being introduced as a solution
for the fight against climate change," French Finance Minister
Bruno Le Maire told reporters. "We have been pushing very hard
to have these two words ... introduced into a G20 communique."
Those efforts met strong U.S. resistance for most of Trump's
presidency, during which the United States quickly withdrew from
the Paris climate agreement.
At a summit in Saudi Arabia in 2020, then-U.S. Treasury
Secretary Steven Mnuchin agreed to a G20 reference to climate
change, but not as a downside risk to global growth. Instead, it
was included https://www.reuters.com/article/us-g20-communique-idUSKCN20H08Q
in a reference to the Financial Stability Board’s work
examining the implications of climate change for financial
stability.
The carbon pricing mention on Saturday marks the influence
of the Biden administration, which immediately rejoined the
Paris agreement in January and has set out ambitious carbon
reduction targets and clean energy and transportation investment
plans.
But while supporting emissions reductions, U.S. Treasury
Secretary Janet Yellen called on Friday for better international
coordination on carbon-cutting policies to avoid trade
frictions.
The EU's carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) would
impose levies on the carbon content of imported goods in an
effort to discourage "carbon leakage," the transfer of
production to countries with less onerous emission restrictions.
Critics of the measure worry that it could become another trade
barrier without reducing emissions.
(Reporting by David Lawder
Editing by Paul Simao)