G20 report on central bank digital currencies and cross-border payments

The work on producing the report was led by First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley. The conclusions in the report are that cross-border and cross-currency payments can be facilitated on condition that countries cooperate on issues such as interoperability, regulations and which macrofinancial consequences might arise if countries introduce central bank digital currencies. Attachments Original document

