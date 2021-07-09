Log in
G20 report on central bank digital currencies and cross-border payments

07/09/2021 | 06:10am EDT
The work on producing the report was led by First Deputy Governor Cecilia Skingsley. The conclusions in the report are that cross-border and cross-currency payments can be facilitated on condition that countries cooperate on issues such as interoperability, regulations and which macrofinancial consequences might arise if countries introduce central bank digital currencies.

Disclaimer

Sveriges Riksbank published this content on 09 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2021 10:09:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
