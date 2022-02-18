Log in
News: Latest News
G20 says global corporate tax deal should go live next year

02/18/2022 | 11:41am EST
PARIS (Reuters) -G20 finance ministers recommitted on Friday to implementing a global overhaul of cross-border corporate tax rules next year in the face of concerns that meeting the deadline could prove difficult.

The deadline is widely considered to be highly ambitious, not least because U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is struggling to pass legislation that would bring U.S. law in line with the global deal.

Years of negotiations culminated last October when nearly 140 countries reached a deal on a minimum tax rate of 15% on multinationals and agreed to make it harder for companies like Google, Amazon and Facebook to avoid tax by booking profits in low-tax jurisdictions.

The technical details are being hammered out at the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development so countries can bring the new rules on to their law books by next year.

G20 finance ministers said in a joint statement after a meeting on Friday they were committed to ensuring the new rules will come into effect at global level in 2023.

Previous less far-reaching tax agreements took years to be implemented as countries dragged their feet on updating their tax codes.

"The key question is the implementation of our political agreement. There is no turning back, we need to move on," French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told his counterparts during the meeting.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said: "It is an unquestionably ambitious timetable, but it is also a major and important project for international tax justice."

Le Maire invited his G20 counterparts to come to Paris in June to sign the new multilateral legal framework needed to implement the agreement's first pillar, which makes it harder for digital giants to park profits in low-tax countries.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Additional reporting by Zuzanna Szymanska in Berlin; Editing by Mark Heinrich and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALPHABET INC. -0.27% 2644.41 Delayed Quote.-8.50%
META PLATFORMS, INC. -0.20% 207.33 Delayed Quote.-38.25%
HOT NEWS