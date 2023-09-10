STORY: The G20 summit in New Delhi ended on Sunday as India handed over the bloc presidency to Brazil, while both the U.S. and Russia praised a consensus from member countries that did not specifically condemn Moscow for the war in Ukraine.

On Saturday, the group adopted a Leaders' Declaration that avoided condemning Russia for what they call a 'special military operation' in Ukraine, but highlighted the human suffering the conflict had caused, calling on all states not to use force to grab territory.

The consensus came as a surprise, with differing views on the war threatening to derail the meeting in the weeks leading to the summit.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the summit was a success for India as well as the Global South.

Germany and Britain have also praised the resolution, and France's president said it confirmed Russia remained a global pariah.

"This G20 confirms once again the isolation of Russia. Yesterday and today an overwhelming majority of G20 members condemned the war in Ukraine and its impact."

But Ukraine was disappointed, calling the resolution "nothing to be proud of".

The summit document had called for the safe flow of grain, food and fertilizer from both Ukraine and Russia.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Ankara, Moscow and Kyiv would continue to discuss renewing a grain deal that ended when Russia pulled out earlier in the Summer.

The summit also admitted the African Union, which includes 55 member states, as a permanent member of the G20, underlining the bloc's inclusivity of more developing countries.